Dominican Dr. Irving André, will receive the Marcus Garvey Award as part of Afroglobal Television’s Excellence Awards 2018 programme.

The gala event is scheduled for October 20th, 2018 at the Royalton Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

According to Afroglobal Television, the programme has “honoured achievers and brought together people of African origin and others of goodwill, to celebrate leadership and excellence” since 2004.

“For over fourteen years, we have focused on the unity and success stories of people of African descent through Planet Africa. The spirit of excellence, which has always powered our progress, has emerged as a powerful global brand, starting off with the magazine and the awards,” Moses A. Mawa, President & CEO of Silvertrust Media and Afroglobal Television, said.

Patricia Bebia Mawa, Executive Vice President of Afroglobal Television, added, “VIPs from all three levels of government, the corporate sector and others guests from around the world have confirmed their attendance.”

Dr. Irving André is a judge in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Raised in Dominica in the Caribbean, he graduated with a first-class honours degree from the University of the West Indies.

He worked as a Claims Adjuster with the Workers Compensation Board while delivering newspapers and flyers on weekends prior to enrolling in Osgoode Hall Law School in 1985.

He served as an Assistant Crown Attorney before entering private practice as a criminal defence lawyer.

Justice André was appointed Judge in 2002.

He went back to school to obtain a Master of Laws degree in 2006 and a Doctor of Philosophy in 2010 from Osgoode Hall Law School, making him the first sitting judge to earn a doctorate degree.

A prolific writer, he has written over 20 books and articles.

He co-founded ResQ Youth International, a Brampton-based group that offers help for youth in crisis.

He has also served as President of the United Achievers club.

In July 2018, Justice Andre was one of seven graduates of the University of the West Indies who were honoured by the university on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.

The first female Prime Minister of Jamaica, Portia Simpson-Miller will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala.

On its website, Afroglobal Television said its mission is “to showcase the best of Africa and its Diaspora through programming that positively and more accurately impact and reflect the experiences and dreams of people of African heritage around the world.”