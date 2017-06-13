Dominican Toastmaster elected as Division C DirectorPress release - Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 at 8:59 AM
ROSEAU, DOMINICA, JUNE 12, 2017—Toastmaster Brenton Hilaire has once again done Dominica proud when he was recently elected as Division C Director for the Caribbean District (District 81), within the global communication and leadership organization, Toastmasters International.
He is the first Dominican to ascend to this height of leadership in this prestigious organization; also, having done so after three years of joining. Toastmaster Hilaire joined Toastmasters in February 2014 and has served as a leader at his local club and currently serves at the district level as Area Director, with responsibility for clubs in Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.
Hilaire contested the elections as a candidate, chosen by the nominations committee, and ran unchallenged at District 81’s business meeting held on Saturday May 20, 2017 at the Accra Beach Hotel in Barbados.
As Division C Director for the Caribbean Region, Hilaire will be responsible for overseeing clubs in the territories of his division comprising Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is the mission of the district to build new clubs and support all clubs in achieving excellence.
When asked, what inspired him to run for such a prestigious office, he responded that it was not so much of a “what” as it was a “whom”. He relayed that his fellow Toastmaster colleagues from within the region encouraged him to take up the post.
He stated “It is very humbling to be recognized and recommended by my peers.” He further stated “When an opportunity presents itself, we must be brave enough to take it and then do what we have to do to succeed.”
Toastmaster Hilaire sees his position as one that will allow him to influence the lives of individuals over a wider geographic span. It is his wish to help others experience a high level of personal growth and reach their potential in life through their participation in the Toastmasters International’s Education Programme.
8 Comments
Hard work pays off, indeed. Just three years in, and look at how much you have achieved for yourself and fellow TMs. Dominica is blessed with intelligent, forward thinking young men and women pushing to make a difference. Congratulations Mr Hilaire.
Congrats to you brother. You doing well!
Congrats neighbor
Congrats my body . You doing big things .
Congratulations TM Hilaire!
Congrats Brenton, much success , looking forward to continue working with you.
Congratulations Brenton! I have no doubt that you will give excellent representation.
“The biggest reward for a thing well done is to have done it.”
Congrats Brenton.