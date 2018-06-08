New Ambassador at Large for Education, Dr. Donald Peters has outlined his plans for the new position he was appointed to.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, announced Dr. Peters’ appointment to the new diplomatic position.

“His mandate will be to go to the United States, in particular and specific schools, to negotiate for other opportunities for our young people in Dominica,” he said.

Dr. Peters, who is also the President of the Dominica State College, stated that part of his plans includes, helping the country secure funding for students wanting to further their studies.

“I appreciate the appointment, I think the country recognizes that I have served my country with dignity, with outcome for the last two decades and I think the Prime Minister being the sensitive and knowledgeable man that he is, felt that I can help this government work on things pertaining to education at all levels for our country,” he said

Peters continued, “In terms of what I can bring, I think I can help our country secure funding for students wanting to further their studies in areas that we really need. Engineering, STEM and all of the other areas.”

According to him, in the United States today universities are looking for international students and he wants to concentrate on that issue.

“I think I can contribute to this,” he stated. “Also at the whole level of curriculum development for higher education and an area that the government sees it fit to utilize my skills I can do it for them.”