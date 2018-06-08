Dr. Donald Peters outline plans as Ambassador at Large for EducationDominica News Online - Friday, June 8th, 2018 at 10:25 AM
New Ambassador at Large for Education, Dr. Donald Peters has outlined his plans for the new position he was appointed to.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, announced Dr. Peters’ appointment to the new diplomatic position.
“His mandate will be to go to the United States, in particular and specific schools, to negotiate for other opportunities for our young people in Dominica,” he said.
Dr. Peters, who is also the President of the Dominica State College, stated that part of his plans includes, helping the country secure funding for students wanting to further their studies.
“I appreciate the appointment, I think the country recognizes that I have served my country with dignity, with outcome for the last two decades and I think the Prime Minister being the sensitive and knowledgeable man that he is, felt that I can help this government work on things pertaining to education at all levels for our country,” he said
Peters continued, “In terms of what I can bring, I think I can help our country secure funding for students wanting to further their studies in areas that we really need. Engineering, STEM and all of the other areas.”
According to him, in the United States today universities are looking for international students and he wants to concentrate on that issue.
“I think I can contribute to this,” he stated. “Also at the whole level of curriculum development for higher education and an area that the government sees it fit to utilize my skills I can do it for them.”
12 Comments
Gros nomme et gwo fanm Domnik, all of those guys and women playing big,, supporting corruption at all levels, will be ridiculed, publicly and say or do nothing because they are all in Skerritt’s back pocket.
Magwe sa Peters?, If our doctors, lawyers, so-called intelligent people could be so fooled, wrapped up in foolishness, woe be unto Dominica.
History tells us that it is those people, with no morals, greedy, selfish, who prop up defend, protect dictators and dictatorship.
Skerritt has finally declared to all Dominicans, here and abroad, that he is hell bent on deepening his dictatorship style of governance. He has pronounced, in public, that Dominica needs NO OPPOSITION. That MEANS DICTATORSHIP is his preference.
Hello !!! Are you all listening? Skerritt is making NO JOKE. He means exactly that. No opposition. Dictatorship.
Democratic institutions under manners I could mention numerous examples from his actions and speeches that smell of dictatorship.
Wasn’t he getting sued by the same PM last week? DA have in it skin wee. hahaha
How low will Donald Peters go??????????
That’s the last thing your pardna could do for you on his way out. he owes you for accepting him at Plattsburg University, remember?
that doesn’t make sense at all . what nick name dose doc petters have ?
So you know it does not make sense without knowing the nickname? Stop showing your idiocy in public
Donald……Shut your trap!!!!
Just take the taxpayers money and run as our PM is just giving it away.
Let see how long this will continue as the people remain poor in Dominica.
“New Ambassador at Large for Education, Dr. Donald Peters has outlined his plans for the new position he was appointed to.”
Only in Dominica!
If ever there is to be a first, it’s always in Dominica; the poorest most backward place in the universe!
Dominica is the first place on earth where there is an ambassador at large for education. That is laughable, if it is time for Peters to retire, he should go home, and allow someone else the opportunity of a job.
Nobody can work forever, when we are old we must retire! That is a political position created for a labor party diehard!
What is the job description an education ambassador at large? Yesterday we heard of an Apartment building to house over three hundred people. There are villages in Dominica with less than three hundred residence!
All of this are gimmicks designed by Roosevelt: a make believe fantasy; a ploy to get votes, sad foolish people will fall for his nonsense!
Are our people that stupid?
Universities looking for international students with their high fees? And when the students come you what will you be asking then for in return? Of all people is you we put in that job knowing your nickname? By the way the students in China looking for their ambassador MArtin Charles do you know how they can find him?
PM’ s logic
1. Hand someone an important position
2 .They don’t perform
3. Give them more responsibilities.
Ok first of all Skerrit shouts he will sue DSC. Shortly after he pays his governments debt and then he promotes the guy in charge. Great show Skerrit, worthy of being played at London’s West End or morning he Broadway in New York. That’s why Dominicans love you their PM.
Just asking:
Remember this” And to hold the President Dr. (Donald) Peters personally laible because they should never be sending students home, not allowing them to sit their exams because there is no college, no university in the world that does that”
Will the prime minister still hold Donald peters to that statement?