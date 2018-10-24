The cabinet of Dominica has decided to bestow the nation’s highest award, the Dominica Award of Honour, on local historian Dr. Lennox Honychurch on November 3.

This was announced by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

“I’m pleased to announce that Cabinet has taken a decision to bestow on Dr. Lennox Honychurch, the Dominica Award of Honour, our country’s highest award,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

The Prime Minister said the award will be fittingly bestowed on Dr. Honychurch on November 3rd, the anniversary of our 40th year Dominica’s independence.

“I have great regard, respect, and admiration for Dr. Honychurch and his commitment to Dominica and I am pleased to be part of a Cabinet that took the decision to recognise his efforts and contributions,” Skerrit stated.