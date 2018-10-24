Dr. Lennox Honychurch to receive nation’s highest awardDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 24th, 2018 at 2:15 PM
The cabinet of Dominica has decided to bestow the nation’s highest award, the Dominica Award of Honour, on local historian Dr. Lennox Honychurch on November 3.
This was announced by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
“I’m pleased to announce that Cabinet has taken a decision to bestow on Dr. Lennox Honychurch, the Dominica Award of Honour, our country’s highest award,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.
The Prime Minister said the award will be fittingly bestowed on Dr. Honychurch on November 3rd, the anniversary of our 40th year Dominica’s independence.
“I have great regard, respect, and admiration for Dr. Honychurch and his commitment to Dominica and I am pleased to be part of a Cabinet that took the decision to recognise his efforts and contributions,” Skerrit stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.