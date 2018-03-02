Dr. Philbert Aaron announces non renewal of contract as Venezuelan Ambassador, DLP PRODominica News Online - Friday, March 2nd, 2018 at 1:04 PM
Dr. Philbert Aaron has announced that he will not renew his contract as Dominica’s Ambassador to Venezuela, National Coordinator of ALBA and Public Relation Officer of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).
At a press conference on Friday, Dr. Aaron had high praise for his boss, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and described the moment as ‘bittersweet.’
“Sweet because it is a day that puts me on a path towards my future,” he said. “Bitter because it is the day that brings to the end my service to the foremost political leader in Dominica, foremost Prime Minister among the seven Prime Ministers that Dominica has ever had, and that is Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.”
He stated that over the past ten years he served as the founding National Coordinator of ALBA, as Dominica’s ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Public Relation Officer of the Dominica Labour Party.
He said during his decade of service, he operated on multiple levels and fronts “with the same zeal and passion.”
“I have been told when handling my task, I operated with energy and drive,” he remarked.
Dr. Aaron said that he will now be re-entering life as a “private citizen” and refused to discuss his future plans.
“I really want to emphasize that what I am doing here is speaking to the Dominican people because, over the last ten years, I have spoken to the Dominican people in one capacity or another,” he remarked. “However, I would not talk about the future since it would not be appropriate in this forum. I’ve discussed nothing with anybody regarding the future. Again, I really want to make it clear because there is propaganda, political propaganda out there that puts me in other positions. I want to make it clear that we have had no such discussion and I am re-entering public life completely and I carry no formal attachments, representations at this time.”
Dr. Aaron made it clear that his departure is not “a firing” or “a break of contract.”
“It is not an abrupt end, it is a most professional end of one phase in my life,” he stated. “I must say I am eager to pursue other professional personal dreams in my life. So that’s the context under which I have come to the end of this stint.”
Last month, Dr. Aaron’s wife, Jamala Jno Baptiste Aaron announced that she will not renew her contract as Government Press Secretary when it ends on March 15, 2018.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
24 Comments
Well good luck Dr. Aaron. How far from Melissa’s condo will you be staying? Are you going to buy a $5-million dollar condo too?
If in fact they are moving to take up the Ambassador position in NY, it is a wise decision. Based on both their profession international experience at that level is the next obvious wise decision. And if that is the case kudos to them. Aren’t we suppose to praise growth and development, especially of our people?
Guess he and his wife moving to greener pasture. Both of them leaving, alas, All the best sir to you and your family best of luck, rest of us Dominicans will stay in the struggle
That’s true they leaving the supremo and them in there business and going where not even where he was ambassador to where they love but sweet America they coming. Veni mou .ca waspeeyea
They filled their pockets and know that Skerrits regime is on the way out. The rats are leaving the sinking ship, they clearly don’t want to face the music afterwards.
I must say I agree .., I was once told if it look smells walk and talks like a Rat it is
I don’t support Skeritt way of governing but we don’t have to be negative all the time. His resignation should come as no surprise since his wife resigned about a week ago. You really think if she is moving out of the country, he is going to stay alone? Most likely it was a joint decision.
Best wishes to both you and your wife Sir. All the best in your futur endeavors
I don’t support Skeritt way of governing but we don’t have to be negative all the time. His resignation should come as no surprise since his wife resigned about a week ago. You really think if she is moving out of the country, he is going to stay alone? Most likely it was a joint decision
So how much million he living with?? Political wealth.. Bondere i want mine too😎
Wow last week it was Kamala and today is the husband? What happened? A new government coming and they don’t want to get fired man? Or are they joining their friends in the big Apple and the Us because they made enough money from Skerrit? Just wondering
Once you are appointed to any office in the Skerrit’s administration, you automatically become just a figurehead. Skerrit wields all authority. You, Dr. Aaron, and all Ministers and appointees acquiesce to the whims and fancies of the PM. You have just given Mr. Skerrit god-like status by given him unmerited torrents of praise as if he is both omnipotent and omniscient. This leader is the architect of abject poverty, joblessness, social fragmentation and unbearable misery.
I really couldn’t care less where he goes or what he does.
But wait… Mr and Mrs A have big plans or wah?
Bram bram i smell a rat
The Oil stopped flowing, so closing the forcet make no difference. If the Oil was flowing still he would have never closed the tap. Who wants to work in a war zone? Send Skerrat.
Correction : Closing the faucet.
Mr. Ambassador, finally you will get a real job and do something more productive because a mind is a terrible thing to waste.
not New York he going nuh? to take over from Vince
You well behind the time bro. Laureen Bannis Roberts took over from Vince in New York at the U.N. in August 2016.
Bla Bla Bla
You did nothing in the time we taxpayers have been paying you. All you did was to bash Hon. Lennox Linton.
Waste our money and i wish there is a way to let you pay back every cent.
I also hope you will not be continuing to receive money just to keep your mouth shut…
I know you know that your Lord RS* is corrupt..
Is Dr. Arron going to replace Douglas in the Portsmouth constituency or he has found a job in Tonga.
good thing you coming out in the corrupt gang garcon. you have your dignity and country to protect
Whenever, a puppet quits we need to wonder why: maybe one of the strings from the puppet’s manipulator is severed!
Maybe the Venezuelans does not want certain characters with a certain reputation in their country anymore; we shall see, the truth shall be known. Question is why the singing of glory to the puppet master?
Could it be that is the bending of knees singing for another place at the table; such question shall be answered in due time!
Hmmm, something coming man…? Or something going