Dr. Philbert Aaron has announced that he will not renew his contract as Dominica’s Ambassador to Venezuela, National Coordinator of ALBA and Public Relation Officer of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

At a press conference on Friday, Dr. Aaron had high praise for his boss, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and described the moment as ‘bittersweet.’

“Sweet because it is a day that puts me on a path towards my future,” he said. “Bitter because it is the day that brings to the end my service to the foremost political leader in Dominica, foremost Prime Minister among the seven Prime Ministers that Dominica has ever had, and that is Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.”

He stated that over the past ten years he served as the founding National Coordinator of ALBA, as Dominica’s ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Public Relation Officer of the Dominica Labour Party.

He said during his decade of service, he operated on multiple levels and fronts “with the same zeal and passion.”

“I have been told when handling my task, I operated with energy and drive,” he remarked.

Dr. Aaron said that he will now be re-entering life as a “private citizen” and refused to discuss his future plans.

“I really want to emphasize that what I am doing here is speaking to the Dominican people because, over the last ten years, I have spoken to the Dominican people in one capacity or another,” he remarked. “However, I would not talk about the future since it would not be appropriate in this forum. I’ve discussed nothing with anybody regarding the future. Again, I really want to make it clear because there is propaganda, political propaganda out there that puts me in other positions. I want to make it clear that we have had no such discussion and I am re-entering public life completely and I carry no formal attachments, representations at this time.”

Dr. Aaron made it clear that his departure is not “a firing” or “a break of contract.”

“It is not an abrupt end, it is a most professional end of one phase in my life,” he stated. “I must say I am eager to pursue other professional personal dreams in my life. So that’s the context under which I have come to the end of this stint.”

Last month, Dr. Aaron’s wife, Jamala Jno Baptiste Aaron announced that she will not renew her contract as Government Press Secretary when it ends on March 15, 2018.