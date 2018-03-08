The medical community in Dominica is now morning the death of one of their own, Dr. Phillip St. Jean.

DNO understands that Dr. St. Jean passed away last night.

The cause of death is unknown.

Dr. St. Jean was involved in the primary health care sector in Dominica and served as District Medical Officer for the Roseau Health District.

He was instrumental in implementing the Miracle Eye Mission, a program sponsored by the Governments of Venezuela and Dominica, which provides eye care for the less fortunate.