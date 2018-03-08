Dr. Phillip St. Jean has passedDominica News Online - Thursday, March 8th, 2018 at 9:07 AM
The medical community in Dominica is now morning the death of one of their own, Dr. Phillip St. Jean.
DNO understands that Dr. St. Jean passed away last night.
The cause of death is unknown.
Dr. St. Jean was involved in the primary health care sector in Dominica and served as District Medical Officer for the Roseau Health District.
He was instrumental in implementing the Miracle Eye Mission, a program sponsored by the Governments of Venezuela and Dominica, which provides eye care for the less fortunate.
Wow! Sorry to hear that. My deepest sympathies to his family. Since Maria so many of our good people are dying . Those that harming our country keep living because the moment they get the flu they have helicopter picking them up and fly them over, while poisons like Tony Dominica surely doesn’t need have his medical coverage in the US
U and Dr McIntyre great doctors RIP doc .u will b missed sad
RIP Doctor
but it is time for the minister of health to investigate what is going on in the workplace.
Nurses are leaving so much stress by so called administration.
Sad sad.
Stress in the workplace.
These staff are being ignored both nurses and doctors.
All nurses a going.
Investigate Mr PM. They hand enough.
This is unbelievable. Tragic, tragic loss. I am speechless!
We are all on a temporary sojourn on this earth. Our main purpose in life is to help each other, if and when we can. Dr. St. Jean surely committed himself to helping his fellow countrymen and women. He has left us a legacy of selflessness , patriotism and altruism. The man was a gentle giant.
This is unbelievable i saw him a few days ago , my former classmate at SMA, OMG what is happening those days people just dying like flies . Lord help us , rest in peace my brother .
Why is his death unbelievable to you? People die everyday, the Bible teaches that it is appointed unto man once to die, and after that is the judgment.
It also taught us: to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord; you had better hope when he was alive he recognized, and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior, cause anyone of us who fail to do that will be lost, and believe it or not it could mean going into the lake of fire “hell.”
I do not know him, and so I simply wish to convey to you: “make you soul and spirit right will God, so that when you die you can go to Jesus; remember always “to be absent from the body is to be with the Lord.” When we die we simply move from one life to another. Our spirit and soul came from God, and cannot die unless God destroy it, and that depends on how we live our life on earth!
Dr. St. Jean had the qualities of what people expect in a Doctor. He was a people’s person, he would listen to his patients and find time to talk to them, particularly the elderly. He cared very much for his patients – he will surely be missed. Such a wonderful Doctor I hope his peers learnt from him. Rest in peace good Doctor.
It is often said that ‘who the God loves die young’ and I can tell you he was a good and helpful servant. I remember when I went to PMH and could barely walk due to a torn ligament, he was the first one to rush in and get me a wheelchair and ensure that I was well taken care of. Such a wonderful soul. My brother, may you soul rest of peace and may the God of mercy welcome you into his loving arm. Enjoy heavenly peace…
Everybody dying. my condolences. What is our death rate these days can anyone inform?
Ohh my dear Doctor…he will surely be missed…
Go in peace faithful servant. You have played your part. You have served your country zealously and selflessly. Now it is time to pass on the baton.
You will be missed especially at the Roseau Health Center and Dominica has lost a valuable son of the soil.
Sleep well my friend.
So sad to hear about our countryman from La Plaine..across the bank of the La Ronde river… then my neighbour at Canefield…Murray..as we grew up knowing him….Mighty Zico from our SMA days…an unassuming and exemplary person. Always cheerful and offering constructive counsel.. So sad!
Hey Vincent,
Like you, I have fun memories of Murray and I and the other boys playing on the banks of the Laronde river and doing other things like setting dove traps in the La Plaine woods. I am saddened by his passing and I am sure we speak for the entire La Plaine community who grew up with him knew him well.
RIP my friend.
Emanuel Finn
This is so sad….he was such a great and friendly individual. Someone who made a visit to the doctor a pleasant and healing experience. You will be missed Dr. St. Jean—- it is so sad that you went so soon. I knew you could have so much more of a bigger impact if you lived longer…you loved to help people and it showed.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.