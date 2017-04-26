Dr. Thomson Fontaine gets top economic job in South SudanDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 at 12:21 PM
Former IMF economist and Senator in the Parliament of Dominica, Dr. Thomson Fontaine has been appointed Senior Economic and International Policy Adviser to the government of South Sudan, Africa.
He told DNO that the contract will be for one year and he will be responsible for offering policy advice to the transitional government, assisting in the organization of resources of the state, and importantly, establishing an economic and financial management policy for the country, which engages key stakeholders including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and the African Development Bank (ADB).
“I will be serving as the primary liaison of the Transition Government of National Unity basically providing them with economic policy advice in that area and contribute to different working papers and policy discussions on the future of South Sudan,” he said.
Fontaine said he was contacted by the United Kingdom’s government, who is sponsoring the job, and had to go through a three-stage interviewing process that assessed his qualifications and he was ultimately selected as the successful candidate.
Dr. Fontaine said he will be moving to South Sudan.
“I will be moving to South Sudan but the way it is organized, I will do two months in country and three weeks breather where I will come back to Dominica,” he stated.
When asked of the future of his status as a Senator considering the new appointment, Fontaine said that he would only resign if the new job prevents him from attending parliament.
“I don’t see a problem with it, but if it becomes an issue where I am not able to attend parliament, then I will probably have to resign. But for now, I am going to maintain that position,” Fontaine remarked.
The Republic of South Sudan is considered the world’s newest nation after gaining independence from Sudan in 2011.
Leave my bright young community man alone.Thomson Fountain why don’t you go and ask skerrit how much is he making , Toney dominiche .The good will always surpass evil is just a matter of time. G Luck Thomson
We should all be happy that Dr Fontaine found a job. Nobody questioned his qualifications; qualifications are indicators of scholastic endeavors and we are certain he excelled as an academic. A job in South Sudan is better than no job at all, but with the current shortage of professionals in the US, one wonders, why South Sudan?
This is the difference with having a real Doctorate..Thompson doesn’t ask ppl to refer to him as Doctor, because his ego don’t need stroking enough for him to buy an honorary Doctorate..
In the real world only the real PhDs stand up to Doctor..so would the real Doctors please stand up!!
Anyone that is seriously concerned about Fontaine should offer him a job to stay out of S. Sudan. Dr. Fontaine has to be really desperate to take a job in that country , he should be handsomely rewarded though. Of course he was offered the job because they couldn’t get anyone else. On his return I hope he has a better appreciation for Dominica after witnessing porverty and government corruption up close.
Congratulations Thompson !
If you can go all the way to South Sudan to help them fix their economy . I wonder how good a job you would do with our sagging economy here in Dominica. I believe this man Fontaine needs the chance to justice to the Dominican economy. Lets help vote this man in power.
We are importing criminals and exporting our brains.
Dominica Sweet!!!!!
Congrats Sir on your next endeavor. Talent is and always will be recognized, even though the dummies in control try to ridicule you, whenever you offer advice, based on empirical evidence. We know that you will do well. All the best.
You getting a big job in Sudan, let another man or woman get a job as Senator in the Dominican Parliament, !!. Congratulations, but please hand in your diplomatic passport as you will now be traveling on behalf of Sudan.
Let me be the first to congratulate you in your new post. From Hunkering in Dominica to Sudan PM.A PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN A SWORD. Whilst the opposition Leader is using his mussels, some persons is narrowing his member in house of Parliament to 16 -4 .Madan Speakers the I’S have it.Don’t mess about with Mr. skerro
That place is worst than Haiti cmon me fountaine you can do better.
Congratulations Mr. Fontaine. Go and redeem yourself. Obviously you were highly recommended and impressed the selectors. Sincerely wish you well. It is surprising that your continued tenure as senator in the parliament rests with you. I would want to beleive that the Leader of the Opposition would be the one to decide whether you continue in light of your extended absence form the State. But then judging from the infrequent parliamentary sessions, (five months now since the last sitting) it may very well be possible for your to do so.
Can someone answer this question for me, i do not want thumps up nor down, but isn’t sudan a corruption country? Just want to know. With the andwer i will give another comment.
It seems there is Sudan and South Sudan.
Sour Grapes!!!!! Is not his fault all you doctorate have no recognition in the wider world. Now give your other comment.
sour rapes. Sudan that pick him up where their is corruption. Not Caribbean, South or North America. Why not England lol lol
Congratulation to the Dr, but a tragic loss for Dominica. Shame on those who cannot see the value that he brings to the table. Let’s hope the country progresses somewhat by the time he returns.
When someone is approached, and given a job; whiteout applying for, or seeking employment, that speaks volumes!
That is an indication that the man possesses something special academically, which even nations internationally wants; and requires his knowledge, and services.
Unfortunately; in Dominica our country such people as Fountain are ridicule; lied upon by Skerrit and his circus, Hence the illiterate of the country believes their lies, which causes them to reject the services of the Fountains of Dominica, who has the knowledge to take Dominica on a different path leading to prosperity.
Will our people take notice of this development: he was called by a reputable government to go to actually set up a new nation!
That is powerful!
Good enough to cause the British Government to select him, but in Dominica Skerrit and his labor party assassinates his character branding him a thief!
Neither Skerrit nor anyone in his government will ever…
Congratulations Dr T Fontaine
Make your fellow GrandFondians proud
Enjoy your time in the motherland
Klint
Hey Skerritt you are the holder of an honorary doctorate I’m sure you cannot get any international job posting based on this phony doctorate title.Now congratulations to you Dr Thompson Fountain,on your receiving this distinguished and note worthy job.I know that you are well qualified for the job and you do make us Dominicans proud.I wish you every success and God’s protection in this troubled section of the world.You unlike Skerritt are doing something to elevate the image and prestige of Dominica and do make us proud, unlike Skerritt and his criminal cohorts who have Dominica under the microscope of the international community for criminal actions and associations.Skerritt will now have to respect you even if he won’t employ you so the country can get the benefit of your wisdom,but soon when UWP forms the next government , Dominica will benefit from the experience and networking you will have created.Good Luck Dr Fountain
South Sudan? Good luck with that one there wi pal!
Congratulations Thompson. It is sad that we have a worsening budgetary and economic
Situation here in Dominica and like others Dominucas best brains and expertise are flown to other lands where their expertise is best appreciated.
Congrats Thompson.
We have serious economic problems here with an inept Prine Minister and endless allegations of corruption re pasdports….bins and fertilizer. These have killed the economy of Dominica and its production. What can we do? Well kick this inept PM and cirrupt Labour govt out of office.
We have great resources in Dominica and this corrupt Labour Government wii continue to abuse the system.
Skerrit must go ..Skerrit Must Go
Dr. Thompson you forgot to tell us the salary. And were you the only applicant for the fob?
And take Matt with you when you leaving. There are lots of radio stations
And please don’t antagonize the Govt. of South Sudan
That whole thing smells of fish but good luck make it last forever not just one year. throw a stone behind your back
What we have to see is what we don’t want another finds treasure in. From as long as i know myself i have seen the good ones leave and with them they take their off springs . What are we left with? .
Persons like you. Smh
but DNO you should have said also that it is the second most corrupt country in the world.
Second only to Dominica
Well said. On point!
Congrats Bro!! Obviously you should be in government and doing this work for Dominica.
But South Sudan will reap the benefits instead and progress with your help.
I am happy for South Sudan and feel sad for Dominica.
Wonderful news.
I would like to commend my former classmate on this appointment. Unlike his disappointing modus operandi in Dominica, I trust he will allow his well earned knowledge and experience direct his judgement and decisions. I truly wish well and better fortunes…and return renewed and more desirably aligned.
Tell us the salary please Dr Fontaine
Were you the only applicant?
Yes Fontaine, please tell us. And shouldn’t you resign from the parliment of Dominica at the same time? Why draw a salary from as you say our poor country and broke government.