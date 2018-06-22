A Dominican man who resides in Antigua and Barbuda has been reported missing.

He is James Joseph from Newtown.

Joseph, who is sixty-eight years old went to the twin-island state in January this year.

He lived in All Saints and was last seen last Wednesday (June 20) afternoon wearing grey shorts, a pink and white dress shirt and white sneakers with red and white socks.

His daughter, Mimi Toussaint, describes him as very tall, dark in complexion and very thin.

The elderly man is said to have Dementia and often wandered away from home.

The relative said the matter was reported to the police but they have had no success in finding their loved one.