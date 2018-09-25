Electoral Commission appoints Elias Dupuis as Press/Public Education OfficerElectoral Commission Press Release - Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 at 3:25 PM
The Electoral Commission has announced that Elias Dupuis has been appointed as its new Press/Public Education Officer.
As Press/ Public Education Officer, Mr. Dupuis will manage the Commission’s public education program, including organization and dissemination to the public of information on voter registration, voting procedures and on the programs of the Commission and the Electoral Office, intensifying publicity and voter education on electoral issues and managing the Commission’s social media presence.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Dupuis said, “This is a fascinating challenge for me and I am excited to bring my unique experience and skills to the post for use in service of the Commission and of my country. I feel an immense sense of duty taking up this role, a role that will play a part in an ambitious mandate, which I truly believe in.”
Mr. Dupuis brings with him a background rooted in entrepreneurship, and proposes to take a fresh look at developing innovative communication tools, modern best practices and avenues, focusing the Commission’s communications strategy to be more responsive to the information needs of the Dominican public.
Electoral Commission Chairman Mr Gerald Burton said “The Commission expects that Mr. Dupuis will assist in improving public trust and confidence in the Electoral Process through public education and openness.”
Mr. Dupuis was the 2015 Caribbean Technology Entrepreneur of the Year (C-YES) and 2014 Entrepreneur of the Year (Elias Nassief Foundation, Dominica), as part of 365 Group Inc. (Formerly 365MMP) and previously worked as a Content Producer for Digicel Dominica, Media Campaign Advisor for ChildFund Caribbean and a journalist with Dominica News Online.
4 Comments
No good making such a cosmetic appointment. We are a very small population and reform is not complicaties or time consuming. Just do it!!
Congratulations star. Duty, Honor, Country first and you will be ok.
I second that motion
I thought it was Chairperson Burton who had tendered his resignation because he has failed Dominicans who thought that he had a spine and backbone….This Burton guy needs to go,for his lack of independence.He can be twisted,and bent,turned and controlled by others,to the point where he is a useless figure on the commission
We need to put BOOTS on the ground in larger numbers than we had outside of our parliament to force this man Burton to do his work or to resign .
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now