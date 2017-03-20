Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Dominica and Attorney-at-Law, Gerald Burton was air lifted to Antigua, early Sunday afternoon (March 19, 2017) to seek urgent medical attention.

DNO understands that Burton was rushed to the Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital complaining of severe stomach pain.

The cause of his illness is unknown.

Burton was selected chairman of the Commission by the President of Dominica and was sworn-in on April 21, 2015.