Electoral Commission chairman taken to Antigua for medical treatment - Monday, March 20th, 2017 at 9:15 AM
Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Dominica and Attorney-at-Law, Gerald Burton was air lifted to Antigua, early Sunday afternoon (March 19, 2017) to seek urgent medical attention.
DNO understands that Burton was rushed to the Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital complaining of severe stomach pain.
The cause of his illness is unknown.
Burton was selected chairman of the Commission by the President of Dominica and was sworn-in on April 21, 2015.
PMH cannot even diagnose a stomach pain. Laaaabbbbbbaaaaaaarrrrrrr lmaooo. any ways you still a human and a domincan so i wish you well and a speedy recovery despite the fact that your allegiance to coshoni has deprived you of proper medical care in your own home land. god bless.
Hmm is strange he sitting in a nice white office for electoral commission meetings and he had to fly antigua for better health. INTERESTING….Mr Burton all the best ou tan
Ask your pipi em. Where is the health facilities for its Citizens. Them senior citizens that saying I love my pipi em when la flew show take them i want to know how u all will get airlifted to seek medical attention elsewhere. Where are the health insurance for Dominicans . 2017 and citizens still have to run away looking for medical attention elsewhere while their belly coming out, sacway gas… mon dieu where I be there….. I always pray to god that my parents don’t get no malkadi like that…. Jesus pray for my Dominican people. Skerit where are the millions of dollars of passport money to build proper medical facilities for the citizens of Dominica,.
these are the consequences when you put luxury before people health by building a 27 million dollar state house before building a proper hospital while i wish mr burton a speedy recovery i hope he will will be a leading advocate for better health facilities on island not only in roseau but portsmouth and marigot in particular
speedy recover Mr.Gerad Charles-Burton
I wish U Mr. Burton a speedy recovery,
At the same time ignorant and foolish and corrupt Dominicans should see for them selves what is happening in this country, when once the BIG BOYS in GOVT. get sick they are AIR lifted to safer region for health care, while after spending 6 weeks at the PMH we die there
Really? In that horror house @ Mount St. John’s? It really shows the low level to which Dominica has fallen.
I don’t want to be misunderstood, I really wish the guy well but I hope Dominicans are seeing it’s only the rich that can receive medical attention and even the most state of the art hospital is built and there are no specialized doctors we are basically the same place
exactly, so… go make your riches or SAVE money to do so. just in case.
Don’t sit down and point fingers at people who worked hard for theirs, for cases like these where they do need BETTER medical attention.
Work hard my foot! SACK WAY SOO TE WER!!!
Like patrick john righg? Like robeto from possie the big uwp supporter right? Like shernel prince from wesley right? Like the young man from point mitchel who just died in st lucia right? Liķe brenda who died in cuba right? All these are rich people? Idk but politics making some of u so stupid and blind yea. All u even forget people reading and seeing things to. Just weeks ago uno govt pay for a guy to airlift dno repoted he died overs last week pm anouced AT THE MEETING IN THE BARACOON BUILDING he gav €25,000.00 FROM CBI MONEY TO A YOUNG LADY WHO SUFFER A STROKE IN HER BRAIN BUT U ALL SAYING POOR PEOPLE NOT AIRLIFTING. LA BAN SOT ZOR YAY. We know better. The needy is not vreedy dat is y we belpinv. So al u can stop wasting all u time trying to fool us with all u cake news. Labour ka twavie for all dominicans wigh CBI AND DAT ALL U VEX ABOUT. BUT KEEP TALKING WORKERS WHILE WE WORKINV. GHE TIME IS COMIN WHEN WE WILL SHOW ALL U WE DONT WANT NEVATIVITY IN OUR COUNTRY. 5 MORE YEARS FOR PM.
Heard about that dude, did not know he was black and blue coloured like that..Which this him an being well..
The President will not go there, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission will not go there,the Prime Minister’s wife refuses to go there, the rich and the powerful despise there.The poor and the down-trodden have no choice. They must go to the PMH-Poor Man’s Hospital.
So sorry to hear this. His uncle, Wilmot Shillingford, will be buried today at Sen Joe, and Gerald will miss that funeral. I wish him a speedy recovery.
those with money can be air lift the poor will see misery and die at the hospital
You to DAM A$$. Is not people who told you not to learn at school to become poor. STUPID. The comment you made alone can tell how retarded you are DIMWIT.
I wish Mr. Burton well.
Princess Margaret never good enough for urgent medical care for a select group of Dominicans !!
Hope he recovers completely soon. Quite a decent and hardworking man
Mr. Burton, I wish you a speeding recovery and may God see you and your family through this trying times. Believe the Lord’s report you will get well in Jesus name. Amen
Be well, Gerald!
that evil that we endorse surely lives with us!
I wish you all the sickness in the world.
Please be very clear on this evil… If you are refering to mr Burton, i suggest seeking your evil elsewhere…