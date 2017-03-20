Electoral Commission chairman taken to Antigua for medical treatmentDominica News Online - Monday, March 20th, 2017 at 9:15 AM
Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Dominica and Attorney-at-Law, Gerald Burton was air lifted to Antigua, early Sunday afternoon (March 19, 2017) to seek urgent medical attention.
DNO understands that Burton was rushed to the Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital complaining of severe stomach pain.
The cause of his illness is unknown.
Burton was selected chairman of the Commission by the President of Dominica and was sworn-in on April 21, 2015.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
those with money can be air lift the poor will see misery and die at the hospital
I wish Mr. Burton well.
Princess Margaret never good enough for urgent medical care for a select group of Dominicans !!
Hope he recovers completely soon. Quite a decent and hardworking man
Mr. Burton, I wish you a speeding recovery and may God see you and your family through this trying times. Believe the Lord’s report you will get well in Jesus name. Amen
Be well, Gerald!
that evil that we endorse surely lives with us!