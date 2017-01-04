A search has commenced for a man from Fond Cole, but residing in Antigua, who disappeared on December 30, 2016 and has not been seen since.

He has been identified as Chris Blanc, 30, who resided in Antigua.

Police PRO, Acting Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said he was reported missing on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.

He said Blanc was spending time with friends at St. Joseph and left the community at about 6:00 am on December 30, 2016 and has not been heard or seen since.

Blanc is 5 feet 11 inches tall and light brown in complexion, Jno Baptiste said adding that friends did not see what Blanc was wearing at the time he disappeared.

The police and family of missing man are appealing to the general public for assistance in the search for Blanc.

Anyone with information should call the nearest police station.