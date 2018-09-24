Former Member of Parliament for the La Plaine Consitutency under the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) administration, Heskeith Andrew Alexander, has died.

He was elected as MP for three consecutive terms and served in a number ministerial portfolios.

He passed away in the United Kingdom.

Heskeith Alexander was born at Delices on 1st December 1942.

He was educated at the Delices Government School and the Dominica Grammar School.

He emigrated to England as a young man and lived and worked there for ten years.

He attended the Post Office Engineers Training School in London and worked as a technician with the London Telephone region.

On his return to Dominica, he turned to farming and became deeply involved in community work in the south-east.

He attended a course in Co-operative Management at the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies in Trinidad. His work with co-operatives also took him to the Labour College in Barbados and the International Centre for Technical and Vocational Training in Turin, Italy.

His work for the people of Delices, Boetica, La Plaine was well recognised particularly as Chairman of the Delices Village Council.

Alexander was also Chairman of the Eastern District Association of Village Councils, Chairman of the farmers Co-operative, Chairman, Library and Cultural Group and Treasurer of the Church Council.

He was District Manager of the Bay Oil Co-operative. He was a keen sportsman and promoter of sports in Delices. He was married and was the father of three children.

He contested the July 1980 general elections for the Dominica Freedom Party and was elected as representative of the La Plaine Constituency.

Alexander served as Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries and Co-operatives and after 1985 as Minister for Community Development, Housing and Social Affairs.