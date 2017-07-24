The Government of Dominica has afforded the late Bernard Agar Carbon, former Member of the House of Assembly, an Official Funeral to be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The Government has declared Tuesday as a day of mourning as a mark of respect.

The Dominica Flag shall be flown at half staff on all public buildings in the State on the day of the funeral – Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Mr. Carbon was born in Woodfordhill on February 17, 1931. He attended the Dominica Grammar School and started his teaching career at the Wesley Primary School. He studied at the Leeward Islands Teachers Training Institute and returned to work as the Principal of Penville, and Bense Primary Schools. After studying in the United Kingdom where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Education for Rural Areas, he returned to Dominica and served as a Principal of the Vieille Case, Wills Strathmore Stevens and Calibishie Primary Schools respectively.

On July 22, 1985, Mr. Carbon was appointed as a Senator in Parliament as a member of the Dominica Freedom Party, led by the late Dame Mary Eugenia Charles and on August 1, 1985 he was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

Mr Bernard Agar Carbon served in the Parliament from July 22, 1985 to May 31, 1990.

His Excellency, Charles Savarin President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Mrs. Savarin, the Prime Minister, Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit and other Members of Cabinet, Members of the House of Assembly, and other Government Officials are expected to attend the Official Funeral Service for Mr Bernard Agar Carbon.

Public viewing of the body shall be from 2:00 p.m. to 2.55 p.m. at the Wesley Roman Catholic Church, on Tuesday, 25th July 2017 followed by the Official Funeral Service which will commence at 3:00 p.m.

The late B.A. Carbon will be laid to rest at the Wesley Catholic Cemetery.

All Official Mourners are requested to be in their seats no later than 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.