The Government of Dominica has decided to afford an Official Funeral to the late Wilmurt Tilson Shillingford—former Member of the House of Assembly.

As a result, the Government has declared a day of mourning as a mark of respect for the late Member of Parliament on Monday, March 20, 2017.

In keeping with protocol to mark the day of mourning, the flag of the Commonwealth of Dominica will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in the State on Monday, March 20, 2017.

About Mr. Wilmurt T. Shillingford

Wilmurt Tilson Shillingford was Member of Parliament for the St. Joseph Constituency from May 1986 to April 1990.

He was born in St. Joseph on January 27, 1948. He was educated at the St. Joseph Government School, then the Dominica Grammar School. He was married to Beverly, a union which produced six (6) children.

Mr. Shillingford became the Member of Parliament for the St. Joseph constituency, winning that seat for the Dominica Freedom Party following a by-election in the St. Joseph constituency on May 09, 1986.

Mr. Shillingford took the Oath and officially became the Member of Parliament for the St. Joseph constituency on May 28, 1986. When Mr. Shillingford took office, he filled a vacancy which arose on February 20, 1986.

Mr. Shillingford served in the Parliament of Dominica from May 26, 1986 to April 30, 1990. He was also appointed a member of the Public Accounts Committee until April 30, 1990 when the Parliament was dissolved.

His Excellency the President Charles Savarin, Prime Minister Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Speaker of the House of Assembly Alix Boyd-Knights and other Members of Parliament, Government Ministers and other Government Officials are expected to attend the Official Funeral for Mr. Wilmurt T. Shillingford.

The Official Funeral will be held at the St. Joseph Playing Field on Monday, March 20, 2017 from 3:00pm. Viewing of the body will take place from 2:00pm to 2:55pm. The late Wilmurt T. Shillingford will be laid to rest at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery.