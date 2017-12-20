Dominica’s Trade & Investment Commissioner in Canada Frances Delsol was bestowed the Honoris Causa with a medal in Community Service by the Premier of Ontario, Hon. Kathleen Wynne, at the Annual Christmas dinner event of the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada (NEPMCC).

The sold-out event held at the Cypriot Community Centre in Toronto on December 15, 2017 attracted more than 300 members of the Diplomatic Corps, members of the NEPMCC and presided by the President of NEPMCC, Mr. Thomas S. Saras.

The award recognized Ms. Delsol’s exhaustive efforts related to helping Dominica post Category 5 Hurricane Maria.

The Honoris Causa was introduced in conjunction with the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration of Ontario in commemoration of Canada’s 150th birthday this year. It explains that, Frances Delsol has been granted this honour for her distinguished services provided to arts, to letters, to science, to industry, to public services, to media, to community and to the Canadian society by promoting equality, respect to human values, the human rights, co-operation and understanding among the members of the various cultural groups of the Canadian society

The award committee comprised of Dr. Mohammad Tajdolati, Chair and Executive members Mrs. Maria Voutsinas and Mr Ricky Castellvi who signed and sealed the honour.

This adds to a long list of honours that Ms. Delsol has received including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award; Afro-Global TV’s Volunteer of the Year; Black Business and Professional Association Woman of Honour; New Jersey Cultural Association Merit Award; OECS Award of Excellence; St. Lucia Toronto Aid Action Group Community Service Award, among many others.

Frances currently leads the relief effort in the Greater Toronto Area; having shipped over the last three months, five 40-feet containers valued in excess of $400,000; and have raised monetary donations in excess of $150,000CAN.

Since Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica on September 19th, Frances hit the ground running, doing the media and press circuits and speaking at many events to highlight Dominica’s needs.

After 35 years of service, Frances retired from Bell Canada in December 2016 as an Associate Director. She currently works as a Purchasing Consultant in Toronto; and along with being the Communications Co-Chair for the Black Business and Professional Association, serves as Dominica’s Trade & Investment Commissioner in Canada.