Dominica has added another individual to its list of lawyers after 33-year-old Gina Abraham of Marigot was called the Bar before Justice Bernie Stephenson on Wednesday.

Speaking at a ceremony before family, friends, and lawyers, Abraham called on her new colleagues to “hold her hands” as she finds her way into the legal profession.

“Today, I, however, ask one more favour of my seniors at the Bar, that you hold my hand, do not only see me as another competitor about to take piece of the pie but as your learned friends, I ask that you mentor, challenge and mold me as I aspire to be a member of the judiciary (Judge),” she said.

According to Abraham, her law journey has been long and hard but she was determined to make it through.

“I was determined that when this day would come, I would not just be another qualified, inexperienced professional, so I opted to move back home after my LLB to work in a law office in Dominica in order to get a Dominican legal foundation,” she stated.

However, she said she quickly got a “reality shock,” when the law offices she applied to did not even acknowledge her applications.

“I decided to not see this as an obstacle but as mere pieces of the puzzle to the experiences of life. I began to understand, what does not kill you makes you stronger,” she stated.

She continued, “Occupying this space today did not come as a free ride. There were late nights, early mornings, all night studies, tremendous financial sacrifice, sick days, obstacles and disappointments, however, my foundation experience and upbringing kept me focused and determined. Today, I feel blessed, thankful and equipped for all that which is ahead. From a very young age, my eyes were set on becoming a lawyer with the influence of my father and brothers.”

Among those giving words of advice to the young lawyer were Wayne Norde and Bernadette Lambert from the law Chambers of Norde & Lambert, Dawn Yearwood and Kondwani Williams from Williams & Horsford Chambers.

They all congratulated her but issued words of caution and advice to her telling to “always be humble in dealing with the clients, be respectful to the court, be ready and on time for court, work hard and it will pay in the long run.”

Justice Stephenson also urged the new lawyer to “respect the court, be always prepared and on time for court and take her work seriously.”

Abraham is the daughter of Raleigh and Jennifer Abraham of Marigot.

Also in attendance were former President of Dominica Eluid Williams and his wife.