Grethel Peters-Magloire named 2018 Nurse of the BienniumPress release - Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 at 9:57 AM
Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) is pleased to announce Family Nurse Practitioner Grethel Peters-Magloire as the 2016 – 2018 Nurse of the Biennium.
She was presented with the second Elaine Pringle Award during the association’s 61st-anniversary celebration at the Scotshead Gospel Mission Church over the weekend.
This award also means that Mrs Magloire will go on to be the recipient of a Caribbean Nurses Organization Award given to member country’s Nurse of the Biennium at its upcoming 31st conference in Barbados, this October.
Nurse Magloire was nominated among three Registered Nurses by a team of Senior Community Health Nurses. She emerged the awardee as a result of her demonstration of excellence and professionalism in nursing practice and leadership in her professional organization.
Mrs Magloire has been a nurse for 30 years. She is a disciplined, self-motivated and committed community nurse whose passion for professional development and nursing service saw her rise from Nursing Assistant to Registered Nurse to Midwife and to her career dream – Family Nurse Practitioner.
She holds an Associate and Bachelor Degree in Nursing and a Master Degree in Advanced Nursing, the latter two from the University of the West Indies.
The DNA executive thanks Nurse Magloire for her dedicated and sacrificial nursing service of love and congratulates her on being the recipient of Nurse of the Biennium – Elaine Pringle Award.
Nurse Peter-Maglore hails from Portsmouth but currently serves the Marigot Health District.
The first recipient of the Elaine Pringle Award was Nurse Jessica Cuffy-David.
9 Comments
I am touched deeply in my spirit to ever hear of a nurse receiving an award. Its strange but I’m happy to see that the noble nursing profession laid by Florence Nightingale is gradually taking form. I am impress, I’m inspired
Thank you madam Peters for being our model. I am walking gently to see you someday.
Congratulations nurse Peters-Magloire on your recognition and well deserved award.
Your dedication and selfless service to our citizens is highly appreciated.
No comments on this one!!!!!, congrats to you nurse continue to be an example in service to humanity and country.
Is Skerrit that do that.
Dat I say
We, the CHS Divas ’85 salute you, Nurse Grethel Peters- Magloire. We are very proud of you and your achievements. God’s blessings to you.
Congratulations. the longest journey starts with a single step. Your tenacity is truly remarkable
Grethel Peters…. My friend!! To God be the glory, the sacrifices are paying off. CANSAVE did us all well.
CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU MY GIRL!! Your Marigot friend!!
Congratulations Nurse Magloire. The longest journey starts with a single step. Your tenacity is truly remarkable.
Congratulations Nurse
NURSES ARE GREAT !!!! WAY 2 GO Nurse Grethel