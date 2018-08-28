Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) is pleased to announce Family Nurse Practitioner Grethel Peters-Magloire as the 2016 – 2018 Nurse of the Biennium.

She was presented with the second Elaine Pringle Award during the association’s 61st-anniversary celebration at the Scotshead Gospel Mission Church over the weekend.

This award also means that Mrs Magloire will go on to be the recipient of a Caribbean Nurses Organization Award given to member country’s Nurse of the Biennium at its upcoming 31st conference in Barbados, this October.

Nurse Magloire was nominated among three Registered Nurses by a team of Senior Community Health Nurses. She emerged the awardee as a result of her demonstration of excellence and professionalism in nursing practice and leadership in her professional organization.

Mrs Magloire has been a nurse for 30 years. She is a disciplined, self-motivated and committed community nurse whose passion for professional development and nursing service saw her rise from Nursing Assistant to Registered Nurse to Midwife and to her career dream – Family Nurse Practitioner.

She holds an Associate and Bachelor Degree in Nursing and a Master Degree in Advanced Nursing, the latter two from the University of the West Indies.

The DNA executive thanks Nurse Magloire for her dedicated and sacrificial nursing service of love and congratulates her on being the recipient of Nurse of the Biennium – Elaine Pringle Award.

Nurse Peter-Maglore hails from Portsmouth but currently serves the Marigot Health District.

The first recipient of the Elaine Pringle Award was Nurse Jessica Cuffy-David.