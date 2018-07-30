IN PICTURES: Dermot Southwell laid to restDominica News Online - Monday, July 30th, 2018 at 12:50 PM
Former government Minister, Dermot Southwell was laid to rest following an official funeral at the Bethesda Methodist Church on Monday morning.
The funeral was attended by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and other dignitaries.
Interment followed at the Roseau Public Cemetery.
So PM Skerritt could re-arrange his schedule to accommodate a funeral, but he could not fix his itinerary to sit and listen to the Opposition Leader’s budget address??
Bel beff…nice going Skerritt. Dig your hole deeper.
What a man…RIP Southie!