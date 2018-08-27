IN PICTURES: Fr. Guiste laid to restDominica News Online - Monday, August 27th, 2018 at 3:10 PM
Over the weekend Catholic priest, Fr. Etienne Guiste, FMI, was laid to rest at the Grand Bay Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Better known at Ton Ton, Fr. Guiste was the first person from Dominica to join the Son of the Immaculate Mary (FMI) a French religious congregation.
Fr. Guiste was born in Petite Savanne and served in France, St. Lucia and Dominica.
He died on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
The funeral was attended by religious and lay leaders including the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin.
See photos below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.