Over the weekend Catholic priest, Fr. Etienne Guiste, FMI, was laid to rest at the Grand Bay Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Better known at Ton Ton, Fr. Guiste was the first person from Dominica to join the Son of the Immaculate Mary (FMI) a French religious congregation.

Fr. Guiste was born in Petite Savanne and served in France, St. Lucia and Dominica.

He died on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

The funeral was attended by religious and lay leaders including the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin.

