Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Evelina Baptiste has hailed the work of Police Inspector Michael Laudat who held the post of “Principal Prosecutor” in her office.

Laduat, a police officer for 38 years, has gone into retirement.

At a ceremony held at the office of the DPP in honour of Inspector Laudat on April 14, 2018, Baptiste said that Inspector Laudat was “a dedicated man to his work.”

“He was a hard working person and very thorough in his research, very dependable and professional and we will surely miss him,” she said.

Magistrate Bernard Pacquette was also at the function and he said it was sad that Inspector Laudat was retiring and no one can fill his position.

“I always used to ask him who is understudying him and where was the succession planning and he would respond that this was bigger than him,” Pacquette said.

For Laudat, the road was not easy but he persevered and despite only reaching the rank of Inspector, he said he has no regrets.

“I have made several recommendations for the betterment of the department but it was not taken,” he stated. “Had it been made by someone else, I am sure that it would have been. I am of the firm view that someone with a higher rank that inspector ought to hold that position (Principal Prosecutor) and even I am retired I am still of that same view.”

Laudat broke down in tears during the ceremony and congratulated the office of the DPP for its hard work and dedication.

“I have always said that prosecution is not about getting a conviction, you have to think about the victim, the victim’s family and also the alleged perpetrator and family, you have to ensure that all have a fair trial since they are entitled to that at all time,” he said.

Meantime, Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) Jefferson Drigo praised the work of Inspector Laudat over the years and said that he was disappointed that he did not reach a higher rank.

“The occasion is special and fitting and is one that we have to emulate in the police force it was touching,” he stated. “I hope that the word will go out and will be told. Those who have worked well and long need to be given flowers while alive and before they exit. You should have been a Superintendent of Police. I don’t know where they hide your matter but it’s hidden, this is a matter which should have gone to the court all through. The police force will miss you. I hope that common sense will prevail and the government will see it fit to at least engage you in a two-year contract to continue the work.”

Drigo added, “walk with God and talk to God, I wish you and family all the best.”

Absent at the ceremony were Commissioner of Police Daniel Carbon and Justice Minister Rayburn Blackmoore who were both down to give addresses.