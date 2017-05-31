Minister for Health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has revealed that the MP for Grand Fond Ivor Stephenson remains in stable condition in a Martinique hospital and his health has not deteriorated.

Stephenson was airlifted to the neighbouring French island on Saturday, May 27th 2017 following his complaints of feeling very unwell. He was first admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

According to Darroux, it is “good news” that Stephenson’s health is in a controllable state and therefore urges Dominicans to put aside their differences and focus on praying for his speedy recovery.

“I too would like to implore all Dominicans, both here and abroad, to all, pray. I think for once, in situations like these, let us all forget our differences, political differences, social, economic, whatever the case may be, and let us pray for his full and speedy recovery,” Darroux said.

He also added that Stephenson is a man who has “given a lot to his country,” and so, all Dominicans should make an effort to reach out to him and his family to ensure that their “lives can be much more bearable.”

“I want to assure the residents of his constituency that the government will do all that we can do possibly to ensure that he gets the best chance to full recovery,” Darroux remarked.