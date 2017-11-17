Minister for Health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has revealed that the MP for Grand Fond, which includes Riviere Cyrique and Ivor Stephenson is expected back in Dominica on Friday after undergoing medical treatment in Martinique.

Stephenson was airlifted to the neighboring French island on Saturday, May 27th 2017 following his complaints of feeling very unwell. He was first admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Officials were tight-lipped on what caused Stephenson’s illness but at a press conference on Friday, Dr. Darroux said Stephenson had suffered “a massive stroke” and his recovery has been remarkable.

“Even the doctors in Martinique of many years experience, they’ve been amazed at the recovery that he has made,” Darroux stated. “Such that he is due back on island today.”

He said that Stephenson will continue his “medical management” here in Dominica, “mainly physiotherapy among others.”

“So I think that it is wonderful news for myself as a colleague…, for his family and residents of the Morne Jaune, Riviere Cyrique Constituency,” Darroux said.