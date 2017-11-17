Ivor Stephenson returns to Dominica on Friday after medical treatmentDominica News Online - Friday, November 17th, 2017 at 10:57 AM
Minister for Health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has revealed that the MP for Grand Fond, which includes Riviere Cyrique and Ivor Stephenson is expected back in Dominica on Friday after undergoing medical treatment in Martinique.
Stephenson was airlifted to the neighboring French island on Saturday, May 27th 2017 following his complaints of feeling very unwell. He was first admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Officials were tight-lipped on what caused Stephenson’s illness but at a press conference on Friday, Dr. Darroux said Stephenson had suffered “a massive stroke” and his recovery has been remarkable.
“Even the doctors in Martinique of many years experience, they’ve been amazed at the recovery that he has made,” Darroux stated. “Such that he is due back on island today.”
He said that Stephenson will continue his “medical management” here in Dominica, “mainly physiotherapy among others.”
“So I think that it is wonderful news for myself as a colleague…, for his family and residents of the Morne Jaune, Riviere Cyrique Constituency,” Darroux said.
I do not know if Mr. Stephenson has recovered sufficiently to be brought home, but I do wish him well and a full recovery. With the condition of Dominica today I do hope the decision to bring him home is in the very best interest of himself and his family. I think Mr Stephenson needs to take care of himself and get out of that mess of Skerrit, which might have caused him to be where he is today, a few hours after a tuff meeting with Skerrit. Dominicans have not heard the truth as yet but soon they will hear
Great news that he is t leas well enough to return home to his family and countrymen. Illness knows no colors much less for political affiliations. To you sir I say leave the politics alone and focus on your family and health. Leave them man in their nonsense and take care of “your” well being.
Welcome back home and continued good recovery.
Assertive like Mama Eugenia!
Great advice. Everyone should be thankful that he was able to recover well. The sad thing though all those politicians depend on the job as parl rep to make a living. None are self sufficient. He may just have to continue, hopefully he gets a good retirement package.
Thank God that you are still alive today. Many people cannot share this testimony. Life is a gift from God! Give Him the Glory, honor and praise, and you determine what road is best for you!
Ivor do what is RIGHT for DLP resign,,,Padna you had a massive STOKE you Done,
This is not to say I am on Labor Party side; I do not know that guy, and could careless whether he return to Dominica or not! Whereas he is an acolyte of Skerrit they ensured he went out of the island for treatment, whereas if he was just another Dominican they would let him die in the Butcher shop PMH.
All I need to say to you is that because one suffered a stroke does not mean their life is over unless they suffered a paralytic stroke which rendered “left them in a situation where they are demented.”
My mate, woman, lover, a nurse by profession and I was driving one day when she had a stroke, I stop in the streets and called the paramedics, at the hospital they planed on giving her clot busters, which could have caused more damage than the stroke. My lover girl recovered with physio therapy. For the rest of her life she has to take a 325 mg aspirin, she is normal!
Unless she tells someone she suffered a stroke, one cannot detect it, there are no signs of paralysis to any…
Mr.Stephenson,wishing you all the best,but pleas get out of the political environment of Dominica,its not for you anymore.