Dominica’s three-time female Calypso Monarch, Janae Jackson, leaves the state on Friday, July 28th, 2017 to represent Dominica at a Caribbean Female Monarch Competition in Nevis.

Janae will be competing against female calypso queens from nine other countries in the region including Antigua, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The show, which will be streamed live via Von Radio in Nevis, takes place on Monday 31st July as part of Culturama activities in that country.

The Dominica Festivals Commission has facilitated the trip of Dominica’s Female Monarch and is expected to return the following day after the competition.