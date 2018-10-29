Kelver Darroux appointed Chairman of ECTEL’s Council of MinistersECTEL Press Release - Monday, October 29th, 2018 at 9:19 AM
The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) announces the appointment of the Honourable Kelver Darroux, Minister of Information, Science, Telecommunications and Technology of the Commonwealth of Dominica, as the new Chairman of ECTEL’s Council of Ministers for the period 1st October 2018 to 31st September 2019.
Minister Darroux takes over from outgoing Chairman, Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information Technology of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
ECTEL thanks the outgoing Chairman of Council for his splendid leadership over the past year, and looks forward to the continued support of the Council of Ministers in the execution of activities for the year ahead.
As Chairman, Minister Darroux will lead the ECTEL Council of Ministers in its deliberations on important regulatory matters for the ECTEL Member States.
These matters include the promulgation of the Electronic Communications Bill, along with the suite of accompanying Regulations, which are aimed at improving the quality of telecommunications services and enhancing consumer protection.
Also carded for implementation under Minister Darroux’s chairmanship, is the introduction of Number Portability for both fixed and mobile services.
ECTEL extends its full support to the new Chairman and is committed to the execution of work plan activities during the year ahead.
The chairmanship is a rotating one.
I love how Dominica have been making major strides. We have proven our resilience and are pushing forward.
You are totally of your rocker. Do yourself a favour and pay Dr. Benji a visit.
Congratulations Hon. Darroux.
Let me take this opportunity to congratulate the Honorable Minister of Information Science Telecommunications and Technology of Dominica, Honorable Kelver Darroux on his appointment as Chairman of the Council of Ministers of ECTEL. This is a very critical time in the telecommunication sector as issues such as Net Neutrality, Internet of Things, Number Portability, Over-The-Top (OTT) Services and other emerging technologies impact the industry for which ECTEL through the Council of Ministers provide guidance on these very complex and life-transforming issues.
The new EC Bill will likely be a high point during this tenure which will provide a roadmap on how emerging technologies will impact our lives and livelihood.
Let us therefore as patriotic Dominicans and citizens of the OECS Sub-region wish the very best to Minister Darroux as he leads the Sub-region’s premier regulatory body on these far-ranging deliberations.
Well deserved, views expressed or % don’t forget your medication today. The heights that great men reach and kept was not attain by suddenly flight, but they while their companion sleep were toiling upwards in the night, by William Longfellow. Thanks Kelva, most of us in your constituency are proud of YOU.