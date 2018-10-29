The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) announces the appointment of the Honourable Kelver Darroux, Minister of Information, Science, Telecommunications and Technology of the Commonwealth of Dominica, as the new Chairman of ECTEL’s Council of Ministers for the period 1st October 2018 to 31st September 2019.

Minister Darroux takes over from outgoing Chairman, Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information Technology of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

ECTEL thanks the outgoing Chairman of Council for his splendid leadership over the past year, and looks forward to the continued support of the Council of Ministers in the execution of activities for the year ahead.

As Chairman, Minister Darroux will lead the ECTEL Council of Ministers in its deliberations on important regulatory matters for the ECTEL Member States.

These matters include the promulgation of the Electronic Communications Bill, along with the suite of accompanying Regulations, which are aimed at improving the quality of telecommunications services and enhancing consumer protection.

Also carded for implementation under Minister Darroux’s chairmanship, is the introduction of Number Portability for both fixed and mobile services.

ECTEL extends its full support to the new Chairman and is committed to the execution of work plan activities during the year ahead.

The chairmanship is a rotating one.