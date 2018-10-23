Veteran Trinidadian calypsonian ‘Mighty Shadow” has died after ailing for some time.

Mighty Shadow, whose real names is Winston Bailey, passed away in a hospital on Tuesday morning.

He was 77.

Reports indicate he was sick for some time and suffered a stroke on Sunday.

Bailey who was to be conferred with an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies this year, won Road March titles in 1974 (Bassman) and 2001 (Stranger) and the Calypso Monarch title in 2000 with “What’s Wrong With Me” and “Scratch Meh Back.”

He also won the International Soca Monarch title with “Stranger” in 2001.

Bailey was also awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in 2003 for his contribution to Trinidadian culture.