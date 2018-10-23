Legendary Trinidadian calypsonian ‘Mighty Shadow’ dies at 77Dominica News Online - Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 at 3:34 PM
Veteran Trinidadian calypsonian ‘Mighty Shadow” has died after ailing for some time.
Mighty Shadow, whose real names is Winston Bailey, passed away in a hospital on Tuesday morning.
He was 77.
Reports indicate he was sick for some time and suffered a stroke on Sunday.
Bailey who was to be conferred with an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies this year, won Road March titles in 1974 (Bassman) and 2001 (Stranger) and the Calypso Monarch title in 2000 with “What’s Wrong With Me” and “Scratch Meh Back.”
He also won the International Soca Monarch title with “Stranger” in 2001.
Bailey was also awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in 2003 for his contribution to Trinidadian culture.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.