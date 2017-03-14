Look-Us Band saddened by passing of memberDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 10:48 AM
The Trafalgar-based Look-Us Band has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of its members, Kurt Hector.
Hector died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday morning after being ill for about six weeks, band manager Ronald Charles said.
“The news is really sad for all of us,” he stated on Q95 on Tuesday morning.
The exact cause of his death is unknown at this time but Charles said he has been hospitalized for some weeks.
“I know they were waiting for some result but I have not received any further information,” he stated. “I would not be able so say much on the issue.”
Charles described Hector as a people’s person who was well-liked in the community of Trafalgar and who will be missed.
“A helpful fella, focused,” he stated. “He worked hard. He was a community man, very liked by the community.”
The Look-Us Band shot to prominence with its hugely popular song, “Dominica Overcome” following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika.
Six weeks ill and did not seek other medical attention wow
My sympathy and condolences to family , band members , and friends . Strength and courage in your time of loss.
[I know they was waiting for some results} Dominica is one place you don’t want to get sick, and to end up at the P.M. H. , sorry to say this , there are some wonderful people who work there but they don’t have the equipment to work with , when the current political leader”s wife has to go the united states just to give birth to a child rather going to the P.M.H what does that tells you ? this man was a young and vibrant man, what happened, we need answers.
My sympathy to the his family, friends and the band members. May his soul rest in peace.
Sad..RIP bro
This is heartbreaking. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Condolences to the family and friends of this young man.
VERY VERY sad…RIP young man. I also feel that we need to improve our health care system. It takes too long to get test results back. There might have been a possibility that this young man could have been saved…6 weeks is more than enough time.
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Kurt Hector. It is always sad when someone passes on but that is something we cannot escape. It is even more sad when that person is a young and productive member of society. To the family and friends i say seek comfort in each other and support each other in this period of mourning. Once again my sincere condolences. Blessed guidance.
RIP KURT
Rest in peace Kurt. Saw you suffered while at the hospital and now you are at peace with your God.
Rip
Last time I spoke to him was on Carnival Monday while visiting another friend at PMH. As a fellow musician who had the opportunity to be on the same stage performing with him, I am deeply saddened by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends including his music family.
SOS SAD. RIP YOUNG MAN.
SO***
REST WELL CURT!! FROM ALL OF US AT ATL.