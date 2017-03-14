The Trafalgar-based Look-Us Band has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of its members, Kurt Hector.

Hector died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday morning after being ill for about six weeks, band manager Ronald Charles said.

“The news is really sad for all of us,” he stated on Q95 on Tuesday morning.

The exact cause of his death is unknown at this time but Charles said he has been hospitalized for some weeks.

“I know they were waiting for some result but I have not received any further information,” he stated. “I would not be able so say much on the issue.”

Charles described Hector as a people’s person who was well-liked in the community of Trafalgar and who will be missed.

“A helpful fella, focused,” he stated. “He worked hard. He was a community man, very liked by the community.”

The Look-Us Band shot to prominence with its hugely popular song, “Dominica Overcome” following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika.