Dominica has been blessed once again with another centenarian, who is Ionie ‘Ma Hubort’ Philogene from the village of Colihaut.

She celebrated her 100th birthday on March 4th 2017.

She was welcomed to a jovial celebration on her birthday that expressed how much she is loved and cared for, according to her daughter Marie Ferreira in a speech given at the ceremony.

President of Dominica, His Excellency President Charles Savarin and his wife Mrs. Savarin, Minister for Social Services, Community Development and Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel, President of the Council of Aging, Mrs. Zetma Toussaint and others, all showed their appreciation by being present at the ceremony.

Philogene’s day to day living was of great interest, her daughter said, saying that she consumed as little meat as possible while feasting upon fish whenever it was made available.

Her hard work to sustain her family of six children, and devotion to God were a few among others that, according to Ferreria, shaped Philogene to be the woman she is today.

The speech below given by Ferriera at the birthday celebration gave a look into the life of the centenarian.

I am delighted to share a few details on the life of my mother, Ionie Philogene, who celebrates her 100th birthday today March 4th, 2017.

Ionie Philogene, also known as Yo-Yone and Ma Hubort, was born Ionie Sebastien on March 4th, 1917 to Rita Ravariere and Aldie Sebastien in Colihaut. She had eight siblings, seven of whom have passed. Ionie lost her mother when she was 16 years old, so from that she faced a challenging time from youth.

She was married to Hubert Philogene at age 27, in 1944. They were married for 69 years. Together they had six children, three of whom are deceased, and three daughters are here today. Her husband, our father, died 3 ½ years ago, two weeks before his 99th birthday. My mother is now blessed with 14 grand children, and nine great grandchildren.

Ionie did not have much schooling, and from very early had been engaged in food crop gardening. She did her gardening in the heights of Colihaut, and had to cope with the long distances and the precarious tracks to La Wetwette and Syndicate. Meanwhile, she worked at the Colihaut Agricultural Station, called ‘Center’, for several years. She was considered to be an expert in the tending of vegetable crops and was engaged in all aspects of the husbandry- sowing, planting, weeding, watering, mulching, reaping, and also marketing. She also grew lots of corn, pigeon peas, and red beans on her tiny holdings in the heights and at the back of the house.

My mother has been a good role model. She lived a simple God-fearing life and worked very hard to sustain her family. It was very instructive and very heart rendering to watch how she coped with the struggles in her life. She instilled inside us the virtues of hard work, being grateful for small mercies (as she put it), and making do with what you have. She taught us to be respectful to others, and to mind our own business. When going on an errand she would admonish us to “go straight and come back straight.” She always reminded us of our prayers and to ask for God’s help in everything that we do.

I believe that my mother’s disposition, diet and faith in God have been major contributors to her longevity. I’ve known her to be a quiet person, spirit-filled, kind at heart, and friendly with everyone. It is evident that hr diet has been quite healthy, since it has sustained her for 100 years and still going!

She has always used very little salt and sugar, and drank lots and lots of water. She ate the crops she cultivated, mainly beans and vegetable, with very little or no meat; fish when available, and the occasional goat when reared for the festive season.

She drank coffee, cocoa, or whatever bush tea in the morning, never starting the day without that hot drink. She eats very lightly in the evening, ends the day with a cup of water, and goes to bed very early. She never moved about barefoot or bareheaded. She has always been healthy, and I recall her being hospitalized twice in her lifetime, once for pneumonia some forty-seven years ago in 1969, and once for a foot injury nine years ago. Elderly people are expected to have various impairments. My mother is now a bit hard of hearing, but her other senses are good. She continues to do her little bits for herself with the help of friends, family and the Yes We Care Program.

My mother is a reverent person; she loves God, prays a lot, and never missed church services (she is unable to go now). She loves life, and is happy to be alive. She is aware that in spite of her healthy lifestyle, her long life is but for the grace of God, and she continues to ask for His blessings.