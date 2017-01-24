A resident of Loubiere, Mamie “Ma Sampson” Gasper has joined the list of centenarians in Dominica.

Ma Sampson a mother of one turned 100 years today, January 24, 2017.

She told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview that she feels good to have turned 100 years.

“I am in top form and feeling good,” she said.

Ma Sampson stated that at her age she can do almost everything on her own.

Her grand niece, Rosamund Lebruin, who is fully responsible for her told DNO that Ma Sampson attended the Roseau Girls School but at about 12 years left and began doing domestic work such as helping persons to clean, wash, iron, among other chores.

“She was a hard worker,” Lebruin said.

She said her Ma Sampson enjoyed walking.

“As a young person she walked daily,” she stated. “Every day she would go to town…she would walk back and forth.”

Lebruin believes that part of what contributed to her aunt’s long life is the consumption of fish when growing up.

“When cooking, she and husband ate mainly fish,” she explained. “She would eat fish from Monday to Saturday. Her supply of fish came from her brother in law.”

However, Lebruin explained that on Sundays she cooked local ‘fowls’ which she raised herself.

“At Christmas time they would use beef and pork,” she added.

She said her aunt also consumed a lot of crayfish, crushed foods like ‘ton ton’, banana and dasheen.

Her husband, Sampson Gasper, passed away in July 2002.

Lebruin said at her aunt’s age she can see clearly and is very healthy.

“She has no diabetes, no (high blood) pressure and she is very healthy,” Lebruin revealed. “She is very strong…”

However, due to a fall, she suffered in 2013, she walks with a limp.

But that doesn’t hinder Ma Sampson from walking.

“I accompany her to the bank and she deals with her money herself,” Lebruin noted, adding that Ma Sampson loves socializing.

“I don’t have a problem taking care of her, she’s not difficult,” Lebruin noted. “She is very polite…anything you do for her she is very grateful and will tell you thank you very much.”

Lebruin explained that when her aunt was able, she went to church every Sunday since she is a devout Catholic. She presently she receives Holy Communion from the church every second Sunday in the month.

“She is a God-fearing person,” Lebruin stated.

Lebruin considered her aunt as a patriotic Dominican since she never traveled out of the country.

“She never left her country for nothing…,” she said.

As part of her birthday celebration, a special Mass will be held today from 4:00 pm at the Holy Spirit Chapel in Loubiere, followed by a small gathering of close relatives, friends, and residents.

Ma Sampson’s mother, Alice Alexander lived to 102 years and died on April 17, 1977.