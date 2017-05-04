A man who built an aircraft in his garage in Cochrane has died.

Daniel Rundström passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

He was a pilot, world traveler, and long time resident of Dominica.

Rundström was born July 1, 1925 in Stockholm, Sweden.

He served as an airplane mechanic in the Swedish Air Force during WWII and afterward accompanied aviator Carl Gustaf von Rosen to Africa to work in the Ethiopian Air Force during the reign of Haile Selassie.

Being determined, he first bought an airplane then learned how to fly. He came to the attention of the King of Yemen when delivering a gift of lions from Haile Selassie to the King of Yemen.

Before going to work as the chief pilot for the King of Yemen, Daniel and a friend rode motorcycles from Ethiopia across the desert and all the way to Sweden. He also worked some years later as a pilot in Germany.

Rundström retired to Dominica in 1990, built a house in Cochrane and proceeded to build a small garage where he constructed the first airplane ever built in Dominica.

This is story is told in the film,”A Celebration of Flight”, which can be seen on YouTube. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FILM.

Rundström first lived in Cochrane and eventually moved to Mero. He has many friends in both communities.

He leaves behind his son, Nils Rundström, and friend Daniela Degenhardt and his wife Brigitte Rundström, residing in Germany. He will also be missed by his friend Björn Blomstrand and relatives Kerstin Eliasson, Agneta Kockum and Stina Kockum in Sweden.

He will be laid to rest on Monday, May 8 at the Roseau Public Cemetery.

“His body may be grounded but his spirit is in the clouds,” his relatives said.