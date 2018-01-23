Popular talk show host Matt Peltier is back on the airwaves after being out from October 2017 on medical leave.

The host of ‘The Hot Seat’ opened his program with inspirational music on Monday morning.

“It feels good to be back…I want to give God thanks and say thank you to my many fans and friends who prayed for me and assisted me in one way or another,” Peltier said.

In November last years a GoFundMe account was created for him by his sister, Alison Peltier, who said that he was in urgent need of medical care.

“We know that many looked forward to hear him speak passionately and eloquently every morning, on the Hot Seat on Q95. To many, he was your morning inspiration. Many of you reached out once you realized that Matt was off air, signaling just how much he meant to you,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “When Matt was well he raised monies, conducted radiothons for many. This included politicians, those infirmed, those in need of medical support and at many times those who were unjustly treated. Surely, we cannot quantify his good-heartedness!”

Calls bombarded the show on Monday of the man who likes to say many love to hate him and hate to love him.

“Matt we miss you, welcome back.” “Matt we love you…Matt we were praying for you…” were some of the sentiments shared by callers.

For Peltier, it was a long journey but he said with the prayers from his many fans, he was happy to be back doing what he loves, “interacting with the people, hearing their complaints…”

“Oh its so good to be back on your radio. I missed you all and thank you…thank you for your prayers and gifts. God bless you all,” he said