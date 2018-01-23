Matt is backDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 at 9:36 AM
Popular talk show host Matt Peltier is back on the airwaves after being out from October 2017 on medical leave.
The host of ‘The Hot Seat’ opened his program with inspirational music on Monday morning.
“It feels good to be back…I want to give God thanks and say thank you to my many fans and friends who prayed for me and assisted me in one way or another,” Peltier said.
In November last years a GoFundMe account was created for him by his sister, Alison Peltier, who said that he was in urgent need of medical care.
“We know that many looked forward to hear him speak passionately and eloquently every morning, on the Hot Seat on Q95. To many, he was your morning inspiration. Many of you reached out once you realized that Matt was off air, signaling just how much he meant to you,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “When Matt was well he raised monies, conducted radiothons for many. This included politicians, those infirmed, those in need of medical support and at many times those who were unjustly treated. Surely, we cannot quantify his good-heartedness!”
Calls bombarded the show on Monday of the man who likes to say many love to hate him and hate to love him.
“Matt we miss you, welcome back.” “Matt we love you…Matt we were praying for you…” were some of the sentiments shared by callers.
For Peltier, it was a long journey but he said with the prayers from his many fans, he was happy to be back doing what he loves, “interacting with the people, hearing their complaints…”
“Oh its so good to be back on your radio. I missed you all and thank you…thank you for your prayers and gifts. God bless you all,” he said
Welcome back Matt. You were missed!
Why he stopped listening to priest kelach instructions
Matt, happy to learn that you have overcome your medical challenges to be back on air doing what you love best. There would always be detractors, pay them no mind. One’s heart and soul have to be overly dark and sick to make denigrating remarks about anyone has just overcome such an ordeal. You don’t even do that to your worst enemy as sickness can befall anyone. Remember Matt, nobody can dim the light that shines from within.
Now all we need now is Angelo Allen … Angelo come back!!!!!!!!
Yes please, we need more life in the brewery.
Welcome back Matt! We need to get those radiothons going for our leader. He said we have to pay off that debt quickly. Though we are waiting on the farmers to get there cheques, it would be a good idea to get a head start. We missed you bro.
TONY it is none of your business if you already know so why he has to tell you again mind your nosey self we know who you are , stay out of people’s stuff . no weapon against him shall prosper.
Tony is not none of your Business torneh…You sound like someone who loved RORO and TAHKA
No weapon against him shall prosper.
When am back on my feet again by Michael Bolton would be the appropriate intro song for his comeback, welcome back we the Dominican diasporas miss the stimulating talk and inspiration may the lord give you health and longevity, take your medicine and do the right thing I will see you soon .
Athie did fabulously but lovely to see and hear you back too.
Matt the instigator. The hear-say alleged investigative journalist.
Hello and good morning my people. Well Mr Peltier why don’t you tell your audience what where you being treated in New York for since you pride yourself on exposing the truth. I know where you stayed in New Your and where and what you were treated for but since I want DNO to post my comment I won’t mention your medical condition. I am glad that it was diagnosed and you received good medical care which our financial contribution provided. I wish you well.
I don’t need to know what was wrong with him… all am concerned about is that he is well..Thank God. you should mind your business. leave the man business where it is
@Tony why is there so much malice in your heart? Whatever he was treated for I want you to know that it is not something that is a disease only there for Matt and you are exempted from it. FYI I listened to an interview Dr. Fontaine had with Matt on TDN radio, sometime in December and Matt said what he was diagnosed with, what he was treated for, how he was feeling, the then medical update, his follow up visit with his doctor I think it was Jan. 15, 2018 and based on the outcome of the visit he would be back in Dominica around January 21, 2018. I was in Dominica and was able to listen to that interview live. So Tony you must stop your nonsense and don’t attack the man about his health since you yourself have absolutely no control over your.
I dont listen to Matt’s show, not that I don’t like him, It’s just not for me. I prefer my mornings calm and collected. BUT!!! you see when it comes to sickness, I do not wish that on nobody. I find your comment rather distasteful. People doh play or joke with sickness. So what if you know where he was staying? Who cares? I wish Matt all the best. We all deserve optimal health. I hope you healthy. Shait
I like your shirt Matt! What color is it, RED? You sure look professional in it. Welcome back and I hope you bring us some hope, because right now all hope is gone
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Matt always better red than dead brother. We missed u bro. U was a really keeping us awake. Love you brother on behalf of the DLP and the Hon. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit.
Regie and H. E Charles Saverin prayed for you a lot Bro.
The only one who hope is God. I hope is back to say the truth.
Sorry, happy to see that he is back.
Hello and good afternoon my people. It’s a Liz Claiborne shirt from JC Penny in NYC and the color isn’t Red rather it’s called Burnt Plad.
………………..Who cares?
Welcome back Matt! Dominica suffered tremendously while you were gone and as one of your callers said this morning, Dominica is opened again because Dominica was closed. I wish you best of health, peace and happiness. I hope you bring back some important voices I have not heard such as Carlie, Rijock, Garbo, and others. Dominica missed you significantly and your return brough back a new sense of life and hope. God bless youi
Welcome back my brother,just take it easy man,God’s guidance.
Welcome back neighbor it’s give me great comfort to know you are doing much better praise the lord.