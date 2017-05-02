Mélange Travel & Lifestyle Magazine based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was pleased to feature Dominica’s very own singing sensation, Michele Henderson, in our April 2017 issue.

The magazine promotes the Caribbean region as the ideal place to vacation, highlighting Caribbean culture, food, fashion, art, its people, travel stories, among other things – providing readers an all-encompassing view of the beautiful Caribbean region which a potential visitor may quite easily overlook.

The magazine can be accessed via the website, www.readmelange.com or on the Joomag Newstand by searching for it by name: Melange Travel & Lifestyle Magazine. The Joomag App can be downloaded for easy reading.

“We’re proud to share Dominica’s talent with the world,” the magazine said in a release.

The article itself can be accessed HERE.