Ministry of Culture shocked at sudden passing of Jacinta DavidDominica News Online - Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 at 9:10 AM
Officials at the Ministry of Culture are expressing shock and sadness at the sudden passing of former Chief Cultural Officer, Jacinta David.
David was reportedly found at her home in an unresponsive state on Wednesday evening and was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital.
Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence, told state-owned DBS Radio that David actually attended a meeting of the cultural division earlier in the week
“I was certainly very deeply saddened, very deeply shocked because up to yesterday morning she was with us at a staff meeting at the Old Mill Cultural Center and she even passed on information about some person that was trying to assist Dominica in some way…” he stated on Wednesday evening.
He described David as a “very important staff member of the cultural division.”
“So we’ve lost a devoted staff member and I would say a cultural stalwart in a broader sense,” he noted.
He stated that she has a long career in arts and culture in Dominica.
“I remember her joining my groups, which is the Waitukubuli Dance Company in the late 70’s and maybe that was the beginning of her career in arts and culture,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Culture Minister, Justina Charles said although David had taken some time off in October to seek medical attention, everyone at the division was shocked at her passing.
“I must say that Jacinta is going to be a loss definitely to the department because Jacinta was well known to be associated with culture,” she said in a live interview with Kairi FM news on Thursday morning.
She stated that David will be missed as a community person and for the contribution she made to Dominica’s culture heritage.
The Minister of Culture should be ashame to be associated with this statement. Miss Jacinta David was humiliated so bad by these people. She spoke to me on a number of occasions and she was badly wounded ny this Government. Jacinta died with a heavy heart. A heart which was broken ny victimization. The Government should be geld responsible for how badly Jacinta was treated and Mr. Raymond Lawrence should dissociate himself from this injustice thst was done to Jacinta David. May the spirit of Jacinta David live on to hunt those perpetrators of victimization against her
She was a hard worker and a concerned person. She has now taken her rest.
May her family and others who knew her be comforted by God’s Love, Consolation and Strength in your time of sorrow for your beloved one.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. Through the mercy of God, may her soul rest in peace. Amen!
Jacinta is gone, may her role in Dominican society -schools and culture-ever live on. May God grant her family peace to continue.
acting in a position for so long then the same person you acting on behalf is brought back from retirement to that same position………….sigh……..the stresses and injustices of life
RIEP MS DAVID
Rip. My condolences to all family and friends.
Always when someone dies you hearing nice things. How hard working etc.
Real sad man. Known her all my life. Very cool lady. Condolences to her siblings. May she Rest In Peace.
stress is a number one killer…….in many ways work…. frustrations….victimization….discrimination……RIP Ms David
… met Jacinta only within the past few years at Caribbean heritage related meetings – she representing Dominica and I representing The Bahamas. Our friendship although recent was however potent as she encouraged me to push on against all odds and to have confidence in myself. With the passing of hurricane Irma I immediately sought her out and I was elated to know that she was doing good all things considered. Today she is no longer with us – gives credence to life being not ours but the Lord’s – sleep on Jacinta and take your rest – we all loved you but Jesus loved you best! Rest in Peace!
With the absence of electricity , no fan , no air-conditions , the sick , the elderly and children, also people with there immune system which has been compromised due to cancer, chemo, excreta are vulnerable MARIA “s after math is still killing our people , with all the profit that DOMLEC has made on the back of poor Dominicans because they don’t have competition the whole Island should have been back with electricity , sorry to say there will be more casualties , pte Michel is still waiting.
So before it had fan and a.c how were d’cans surviving???
You all don’t hear yourselves???
This lady had her medical condition long before hurricane pass. Gimme a break!
49% of Domlec is Dominican owned.
@la po gabwit , someone died suddenly …say something sympathetic on the behalf of the person whether you know her or not. Stop being so freaking negative. Some of you on here are so bitter . I wonder if Dominicans were created that way. I come on here to read posts and comments and you know what, when I see Dominicans on the street/public places, my perception of them is ‘they are mean and bitter people’. You guys need to stop that negativity. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who thinks like that
you serious?lol
La po kabwit or what every your name is. Since you knew the solution that would encourage longevity and decrease loss of light why didn’t you offer your expertise to Domlec and provide all the people who are ill electricity.
I hate people that have no experience on the matter act as experts.
You think it is easy after a major catastrophic event like hurricane Maria that someone would just wave a magic wand and turn on the light.
You are a classic case if you have nothing constructive to say say nothing.
May your soul rest in eternal peace. Jacinta. Truly a cultural icon .
We are praying for you Jada and family . God bless you all and stay strong. Jacinta thank you for my talent . You made me walk away with the crown. You will surely be missed. B.E.W
Oh my God! How sad! My condolences to her family, friends and staff of the cultural division. May her soul Rest in peace. I must admit that since Maria a number of our people have passed and I wonder if the after shock of Maria is the cause or if it is an unusual disease. The sad thing is we might never know the cause of death so we could take necessary steps to protect ourselves. So far, since Maria the Russian lady was the only person whose cause of death was given by pathologist Hon. Collin Mcintyre, who said she died from Heat stroke. I hope he was correct “I MUST ADMIT”
Nationals had to be strong to withstand Hurricane Maria and its aftermath. As it is said, she had medical problems. This made her susceptible to the situation. It is sad that she succumbed to them. The Lord was ready for her transition. RIP
Why you hope the pathologist was correct. What reason do you have to doubt his expertise? He is specialized in that field are you?
wow! so sad. RIP Ms. David.
Condolences to her family and friends, RIP JD
Rest in Peace dear Jacinta. Your toil on earth is over. You were a great inspiration and will be missed dearly.
Wow..!!..Shocker for real..Condolences to the Family..
So saddened to hear of her passing. Rest in peace, Jacintha
So sad to hear of this news. Jacinta will be remembered for her work at the Cultural Division, he part in PTA, played the part of Bolom, was it “Ti jean epi few?”……very good, artistic focused.
RIP Jacinta, gonna miss you