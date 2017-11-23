Ministry of Culture shocked at sudden passing of Jacinta DavidDominica News Online - Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 at 9:10 AM
Officials at the Ministry of Culture are expressing shock and sadness at the sudden passing of former Chief Cultural Officer, Jacinta David.
David was reportedly found at her home in an unresponsive state on Wednesday evening and was subsequently pronounced dead at hospital.
Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence, told state-owned DBS Radio that David actually attended a meeting of the cultural division earlier in the week
“I was certainly very deeply saddened, very deeply shocked because up to yesterday morning she was with us at a staff meeting at the Old Mill Cultural Center and she even passed on information about some person that was trying to assist Dominica in some way…” he stated on Wednesday evening.
He described David as a “very important staff member of the cultural division.”
“So we’ve lost a devoted staff member and I would say a cultural stalwart in a broader sense,” he noted.
He stated that she has a long career in arts and culture in Dominica.
“I remember her joining my groups, which is the Waitukubuli Dance Company in the late 70’s and maybe that was the beginning of her career in arts and culture,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Culture Minister, Justina Charles said although David had taken some time off in October to seek medical attention, everyone at the division was shocked at her passing.
“I must say that Jacinta is going to be a loss definitely to the department because Jacinta was well known to be associated with culture,” she said in a live interview with Kairi FM news on Thursday morning.
She stated that David will be missed as a community person and for the contribution she made to Dominica’s culture heritage.
