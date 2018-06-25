The family of James Joseph is celebrating today in Antigua because he has been found and he is alive.

Sixty-eight-year-old James who was missing for the past four days was found this morning at a place called Pensioners Beach.

His daughter told Dominica News Online earlier today that he was living off “grass” for the past few days.

“We took him to the hospital because we had concerns that he was dehydrated and weak because of a lack of food,” she said.

The woman said she is “happy that he is alive”.

Joseph who traveled to Antigua and Barbuda in January is originally from New Town.

He lives in All Saints and has dementia.

His family says he would sometimes wander away from home.