Montserrat police vessel rescues Dominican at seaDominica News Online - Friday, July 20th, 2018 at 1:24 PM
Dominican, Dr. Fitzroy Armour, was rescued earlier this week at sea by the Montserrat police vessel MV Heliconia Star.
He was rescued aboard his vessel on July 18 which was battling 8-foot waves at the time. He lost the vessel.
Earlier the Heliconia Star had received a transmission from the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) in Fort de France that the vessel was in distress.
When he was rescued Dr. Armour was suffering from exposure and had to be revived in a thermal blanket. He was subsequently cared for by the crew.
He had left Nevis on his sailing vessel on July 18 at 5:00 am but developed engine failure around 10:00 am and began drifting.
His next port of call was Montserrat with an onward journey to Dominica then to Trinidad.
Dr. Armour though saddened by the loss of his vessel was very appreciative to the crew of MV Heliconia Star for saving his life.
Commissioner of Police for Monsterrat, Steve Foster, expresses his gratitude to his staff who assisted in the rescued and who continue to risk their lives to save others.
3 Comments
Job well done by the Monserrat PD
Well, they are Brtish, are they not? Welldone indeed.
Very impressive looking coast guard boat, we in Dominica have pee- pee wee, the u s a gave us a great boat but it is sitting in fonde cole because we cant afford to gas it up to patrol our coast line what a shame .