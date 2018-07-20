Dominican, Dr. Fitzroy Armour, was rescued earlier this week at sea by the Montserrat police vessel MV Heliconia Star.

He was rescued aboard his vessel on July 18 which was battling 8-foot waves at the time. He lost the vessel.

Earlier the Heliconia Star had received a transmission from the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) in Fort de France that the vessel was in distress.

When he was rescued Dr. Armour was suffering from exposure and had to be revived in a thermal blanket. He was subsequently cared for by the crew.

He had left Nevis on his sailing vessel on July 18 at 5:00 am but developed engine failure around 10:00 am and began drifting.

His next port of call was Montserrat with an onward journey to Dominica then to Trinidad.

Dr. Armour though saddened by the loss of his vessel was very appreciative to the crew of MV Heliconia Star for saving his life.

Commissioner of Police for Monsterrat, Steve Foster, expresses his gratitude to his staff who assisted in the rescued and who continue to risk their lives to save others.