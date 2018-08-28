A mother is appealing for assistance from the public in locating her daughter which she said has not been seen since Monday evening.

A distraught Leon Benoit told Dominica News Online on Tuesday morning that her daughter, Latoya Charles, 14, left home in Gutter Village around 6:30 on Monday for the grandmother’s home. It was something she did regularly.

She stated that around 9:00 pm she got information that the teenager was not seen.

Benoit said she hurried to her mother’s home to investigate what was going on.

“I was told that she was sitting on a step with a nephew,” she recounted. “She sent the nephew for a bath and after that, she was not seen.”

She stated that when Charles left home she was wearing a white vest and blue short pants.

A report has been made to the police.

Benoit said anyone with information on locating her daughter should contact her at 317-0388 or the nearest police station.