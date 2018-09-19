Emmanuel Nanthan, the man who has been at the helm of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA) for the past decade, has tendered his resignation effective immediately.

Nanthan is also Vice President of the West Indies Cricket Board, a post he has held for the past five years.

According to PRO of the DCA Augustine “Beno” Pascal, Nanthan said given his “heavy work commitments he was unable to continue in the post.”

As a result, Glen Joseph, who was the First Vice President of the DCA, now assumes the post of President, while Kevin James, who was the Second Vice President, has taken up the mantle of First Vice President.

Pascal also indicated that Clement Masclin a committee member was elevated to the post of Second Vice President.