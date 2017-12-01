New Attorney Danielle Wilson has pledged to seek greater protection for children and develop the laws of Dominica in that area.

Wilson was called to the Dominica Bar during a ceremony at the High Court on Friday. Her application was heard by Justice Bernie Stephenson

, while attorneys Singoalla Blomqvist-Williams and Joshua Francis moved the application

.

“I am steadfast in my resolve to see to the greater protection of our children and the development of our laws in this regard,” she stated in an address to the court.

She spoke of her commitment to her new profession and the integrity expected of her.

“Ever mindful of my ethical and social responsibilities, I am committed to this profession and I am committed to maintaining the level of integrity expected of me as a professional. I take my duty to this country, this honorable court and to my clients very seriously,” she said. “I believe in the importance of upholding the fundamental rights and freedoms provided for under our constitution and in conjunction with those rights and freedoms afforded under international law.”

Wilson said Law School was challenging and many sacrifices were made.

“Law School was often times challenging and the sacrifices were many but as I would constantly remind myself, this is what I chose. There are those who went before me and there are those who will come after me. It makes no sense to say I cannot bear what it is I must in order to achieve what I want,” he remarked. “As a child I was taught that young girls are to be seen and not heard, a lesson I quickly grew to abhor. Whereas I understood that it was a lesson borne out of good intention, I refused to accept this oppression-laden concept that I did not have a voice. This abhorrence certainly fueled my passion to become an attorney and more so an advocate. I am determined to let my voice be heard, not necessarily for myself but for every client who entrusts me with his or her matter and most importantly in seeking to uphold the rule of law of my beloved country.”

She thanked God, her parents and the many people who supported her during her academic journey.

“This support was truly unwavering by any stretch of one’s imagination. And to my brothers for their many well-natured but firm critiques and who by their own achievements challenged me, they certainly helped mold me into the woman I am today,” Wilson noted. “Thank you to my family, a small cross-section of which is here today, for having held my hand along the journey and most importantly prayed for me when I didn’t have the strength or faith to pray for myself.”

A member of the Sisserou Singers for nine years, Wilson praised the group for consistently providing “a creative outlet amidst all the academia.”

She pointed out that becoming an attorney was a matter of “when” and not a question of “if.”

“My lady, determination and strong will have always been two of my strongest characteristics. Whatever I set my mind to; I will achieve. So at 6 years old when I set my sights on becoming an attorney-at-law, it became a matter of “when” rather than a question of “if,” Wilson said.

Wilson is the daughter of Celia and Felix Wilson of Morne Daniel. She graduated from the Convent High School in 2007 and went on to attend the Dominica State College. There she obtained A- Levels in General Paper, History, English Literature and Mathematics.

She will be attached to the law firm of Joshua Francis.