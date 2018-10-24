Twenty-seven-year-old Candice Ducreay who on October 23, 2018, took her oath as a barrister and solicitor of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme court before Madame Justices Bernie Stephenson and Victoria Charles Clarke has said while she faced “many challenges along the way” she will remain true and loyal to the legal profession.

Candice is the daughter of attorney at law Glen Ducreay and is attached to his chambers.

“I faced many challenges along the way and at times I thought I could go no further but I persevered with the help of my dad, God and family friends,” she said during the ceremony. “I am humbled by the entire experience and look forward to the challenges that I will face and the new knowledge that I will come across.”

She stated that she has many things to learn and will continue to learn.

“I remain mindful of my ethical, moral and social responsibilities and committed to this noble profession and committed to maintaining the level of integrity and virtue that is expected of me. I will carry out my duty to my client, this honorable court and this country diligently,” she said.

President of the Dominica Bar Association Mary Roberts called on the new attorney to show respect to the court and the counsel with whom she appears always.

“Your first obligations are to the court and to be courteous,” Roberts stated. “I encourage you to serve wherever you can. And it is important that you represent your clients well and give back. I encourage you to apply and join the Dominica Bar Association, bring on board your ideas and zeal. We expect you to make a difference and do it with integrity. You can teach us and we are also there to learn from you.”

Words of advice also came from senior lawyer Heather Felix-Evans.

“I am here to congratulate you, to welcome you, to give you some words of advice and tell you that if you need guidance and support you can call on me. Law cannot be practiced in isolation we all need a sounding voice,” Felix-Evans stated. “You need to work hard and prepare, prepare, prepare, you can over prepare. Be honest with yourself and your clients don’t give them any undue expectations.”

She added, “Don’t go and put yourself out as a champion you can never know it all and as you get into the law and the years go by you will realize that there is so much you don’t know.”

Felix-Evan told Ducreay to be honest to the court.

“Be honest with the court, the judge knows when you are not prepared and is fooling around, you diminish yourself when you try to pull a fast one on the judge. Be humble, humiliate is very important you serve your clients, you not there to make decisions for your clients. You advise and represent your clients,” she stated.

Both Judges Bernie Stephenson and Victoria Charles Clarke while welcoming and congratulating the new lawyer also advise her to “be prepared for court, be courteous and represent her clients honestly and diligently.”

Candice Ducreay attended the Convent Preparatory School and subsequently the Convent High School.

She later graduated from the Dominica State College in 2010 and has worked in her father’s law office, Glen Ducreay Chambers, ever since.

In 2014 she was accepted to study law at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados where she attained her Bachelor of Laws Degree with honors in 2016.

Thereafter, she attended the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago in the very year and obtained her Legal Education Certificate in a graduation ceremony held on October 6, 2018 in Trinidad and Tobago.