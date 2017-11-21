Dancehall artiste Ninja Man and his co-accused have been found guilty of the 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson, also known as Ricky Trooper.

Ninja Man has also been convicted of shooting with intent.

A seven-member jury comprising four men and three women handed down the verdict in Home Circuit Court in Kingston after three hours and 11 minutes of deliberation.

Ninja Man, whose given name is Desmond Ballentyne, along with his son, Janeil, and Dennis Clayton, were on trial for the 2009 murder of Johnson in the Lower Mall Road community of Kingston.

Ninja Man and his co-accused had been on trial for the five weeks in a hearing that was closed to the public because it is a gun matter.

