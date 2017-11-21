Ninja Man, co-accused found guilty of murderJamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at 9:43 AM
Dancehall artiste Ninja Man and his co-accused have been found guilty of the 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson, also known as Ricky Trooper.
Ninja Man has also been convicted of shooting with intent.
A seven-member jury comprising four men and three women handed down the verdict in Home Circuit Court in Kingston after three hours and 11 minutes of deliberation.
Ninja Man, whose given name is Desmond Ballentyne, along with his son, Janeil, and Dennis Clayton, were on trial for the 2009 murder of Johnson in the Lower Mall Road community of Kingston.
Ninja Man and his co-accused had been on trial for the five weeks in a hearing that was closed to the public because it is a gun matter.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Eight years! Dominica takes forever. Next, the verdict will be thrown out. Only people who steal food are ultimately convicted.
That is to be expected when the education system produces adults that don’t know geography.