Former government minister and member of parliament for the Colihaut constituency, Osborne Riviere, will be laid to rest on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

A day of mourning has been declared and all flags are to be flown at half-staff on all public building in Dominica.

Riviere, who was 85, died on Thursday, November 23, 2017, in Martinique where he had been receiving medical attention.

He was educated at the Dominica Grammar School after receiving a country scholarship.

He received degrees from the University of the West Indies and the University of Dublin

Between 1996 and 2000 he was appointed an opposition senator in Parliament and became an elected member after winning the Colihaut seat in 2000.

Riviere served as foreign minister in the Dominica Labour Party administration led by former Prime Minister Pierre Charles and became acting Prime Minister for a short while following Charles’ death in 2003 prior to the swearing-in of Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minister.

He served as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Marketing from 2000 to 2005.

President of Dominica Charles Savarin, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and Speaker of the House Alix Boyd-Knights, Ministers of Government and Parliamentarians are expected to attend the funeral which will take place at Colihaut.