PM Skerrit announces scholarship in honor of Kurt MatthewDominica News Online - Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 10:15 AM
Describing the death of Kurt Matthew as a “national loss,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced a scholarship in his honor.
Matthew died in a traffic accident on Sunday, November 26, 2017. He was widely praised for keeping state-owned DBS Radio on-air during and after the passage of Hurricane Maria.
The Prime Minister said the scholarship will be issued to a Dominican who wants to pursue studies to be a qualified technician.
“In honor of his contribution and in a show of gratitude for his efforts, we shall issue one scholarship for one Dominican young person to pursue studies to become a qualified technician with the hope that the person will assume duties at DBS Radio to assist with continued improvement of DBS Radio and the service that DBS Radio is providing,” he stated.
He stated that the scholarship will be a full one and will be given in memory of the contribution Matthew made to the radio station and Dominica on a whole.
Skerrit said he has known Matthew for over 20 years and described him as an unassuming, very respectful person.
“He was not somebody who was heard and in most cases, you wouldn’t know even if he was present,” he remarked. “But what I remembered of him also is his extraordinary commitment to his duty and to DBS Radio and to the country.”
He said Matthew was present at DBS Radio at all hours of the day and night, even when he was not required to be there, he was present.
Skerrit said more Dominicans should emulate Matthew’s love and commitment to nation that takes one beyond the call of duty.
He expressed condolences to Matthew’s family and the entire staff of DBS Radio.
“Kurt was well-known and respected by every single person at DBS Radio and to the entire nation it is a national loss…” the Prime Minister said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
I did not know Kurt Matthew personally but from what I heard, I would have been honored to know him, nonetheless, he’s gone in body but his spirit and good works will leave on, he’s the better part of maria, he faught her tooth and nail and he managed to keep Dominica alive and connected with the rest of the world during and after her fury. A job well done…. some would say that he was also needed elsewhere… I suppose so… A good servant he was.
I know Kurt was recently honoured. But why is it that we like to make these gestures after people die? It would have been more gratifying to Kurt, if this scholarship was given when he was alive. He could have coached the individual (s) in work ethics, commitment and all the other qualities he possessed.
He was honored tremendously before he died. sometimes not everything can be done before someone dies… just accept and appreciate that he did well and will be remembered for his good works/ good person. We have suffered a lot during and post Maria. He did get his flowers before he died and what’s so comforting is that he knew how appreciated and loved he was, until something evil took him away. We are all saddened by this, even the person who caused it, I am sure he is going through a lot and may YAHWEH have mercy on his soul too… but at the end of the day we can only give it up to YAHWEH who rules. The scholarship being given before or after doesn’t really matter, what matters is that he was honored before his unfortunate death and we do hope that, with the little time that he had left, that he accepted Yahweh as his elohwim and savior!!!! We all like to make gestures after someone dies, I am sure you have done it in some way shape or form. Stop being so negative and…
We will continue to celebrate your life Mr Matthew. You did well! Thanks PM for this!
Well done PM. This man has shown true diligence, he was an industrious worker. Forever in our hearts and on our minds.
It warms my heart to read this. This is a huge blow for all of us who knew Kurt and as well for those who heard his name daily on the radio station following Maria. Kurt served well and I am extremely happy to know that he is being recognized even further. His contribution to nation building will not go unnoticed. RIP Kurt.