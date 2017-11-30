Describing the death of Kurt Matthew as a “national loss,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced a scholarship in his honor.

Matthew died in a traffic accident on Sunday, November 26, 2017. He was widely praised for keeping state-owned DBS Radio on-air during and after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The Prime Minister said the scholarship will be issued to a Dominican who wants to pursue studies to be a qualified technician.

“In honor of his contribution and in a show of gratitude for his efforts, we shall issue one scholarship for one Dominican young person to pursue studies to become a qualified technician with the hope that the person will assume duties at DBS Radio to assist with continued improvement of DBS Radio and the service that DBS Radio is providing,” he stated.

He stated that the scholarship will be a full one and will be given in memory of the contribution Matthew made to the radio station and Dominica on a whole.

Skerrit said he has known Matthew for over 20 years and described him as an unassuming, very respectful person.

“He was not somebody who was heard and in most cases, you wouldn’t know even if he was present,” he remarked. “But what I remembered of him also is his extraordinary commitment to his duty and to DBS Radio and to the country.”

He said Matthew was present at DBS Radio at all hours of the day and night, even when he was not required to be there, he was present.

Skerrit said more Dominicans should emulate Matthew’s love and commitment to nation that takes one beyond the call of duty.

He expressed condolences to Matthew’s family and the entire staff of DBS Radio.

“Kurt was well-known and respected by every single person at DBS Radio and to the entire nation it is a national loss…” the Prime Minister said.