Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has extended his condolences to the family and friends of the late Sir Dwight Venner, former governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), saying that the entire region has lost a great son of the soil.

Sir Dwight died in St. Lucia on Thursday night.

Skerrit said that Sir Dwight was a man who played a tremendous role during his governance and who believed in the integration of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

“What we remember too is his strong contribution to the Monetary Union,” he said on state-owned DBS Radio on Friday. “A very diligent person, very intelligent, very focused on the issues and solutions to the challenges to which we have been confronted over the years. I think in large measures, the stability of the Monetary Union, the currency, we owe it in great measure to the guidance and advice which we received over the years from Dwight Venner.”

Skerrit highlighted how Sir Dwight brought a higher level of respect to the Caribbean from the International community saying that Venner was “very strong on these situations and others,” when speaking with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on topics relative to the Caribbean.

He said that Sir Dwight was a reliable person not only for financial or monetary matters but on other aspects of governance on both a national and regional level.

“He was an encyclopedia of ideas and knowledge,” he said.

Sir K Dwight Venner served as Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, from December 1989 to November 2015. Preceding that position, he served as Director of Finance and Planning in the Government of St. Lucia during the period of November 1981 to November 1989.

He was an Economist by training and attended the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica where he obtained both a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Economics. He served as a Junior Research Fellow at the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of the West Indies and then as a Lecturer in Economics at the Institute from 1974 to 1981.