Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has given a brief hint of what the future holds for him.
Based on what he said at a town hall meeting in Paix Bouche on Wednesday night, it appears he won’t be the Prime Minister of Dominica after the next general election.
“The rest of the years I have in government, I will ensure that you get the fullest support that you require,” he stated. “As you know, I will not be there after the next election.”
Pointing to cabinet colleagues who were present at the meeting he added, “one of them will take over as Prime Minister but we have some time to work and we will work together.”
The last general election was held 2014.
The Prime Minister’s statement and others he made recently show that he is not heeding calls from the opposition United Workers Party to resign immediately because, according to the UWP, “of the severe crisis of confidence into which our country has been plunged by your actions and associations with international racketeers, money launderers and fugitives from justice who pose continuing threat to global peace and security.”
On Thursday, Public Relation Officer of the UWP, Nicholas George, told DNO the party is standing by its position that Skerrit should resign with immediate effect.
“We stand by that call,” he stated.
But the Prime Minister has made it clear that he has not intention of resigning.
At a town hall meeting in La Plaine on Friday, March, 10 he said, “Let me tell you very clearly that this person called Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica and the leader of the Dominica Labour Party … is going nowhere, anytime soon.”
He said he will be removed only by those who voted for him on election day.
At a public meeting in St. Joseph in February 2016, Skerrit had actually said he was not planning to contest the next general election as a Prime Ministerial candidate but changed his mind because he wanted to defeat the UWP, “one more time” since members of that party have made him angry by “doing damage to Dominica.”
Speaking at a Dominica Labour Party Award ceremony in 2010, Skerrit said that if he is elected to be leader of the party by its general membership, he will stay as long as 2050.
See video of the Prime Minister in Paix Bouche.
