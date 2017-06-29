Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has sent a message to former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Portia Simpson Miller, who has bowed out of representational politics in her country after 43 years.

In his message, Skerrit described Simpson-Miller as his “mother in politics,” who has also been an inspiration to women.

“To my dear mother in politics, you have been a great source of inspiration not only to women in politics but to me as well. Your love and commitment not only to Jamaica but the region shall not doubt be recorded by our historians,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, a joint sitting of parliament in Jamaica paid tribute to the 71-year-old, who spoke of her journey to the House in 1976, her nine terms representing St Andrew South Western, her election to head the People’s National Party and subsequent elevation as head of government.

“It has been quite a journey. I have endured it all – the ridicule, the victories, and defeats. But I have stood tall and remained focused,” Simpson Miller, who is affectionately known as Sister P, said. “I have consistently been able to do so out of the fundamental belief that good will always overcome evil.”

Prime Minister Skerrit said she was a friend who could be relied on for sound advice.

“I have not only seen you as a colleague, but as a friend – a dear and sincere friend – one I could always rely on for sound advice and guidance,” he stated. “While you have retired from active Parliamentary Representation, I have no doubt you will continue working for and on the behalf of the people of Jamaica. Hugs and kisses to you my dear Sister P. From your son (as you always affectionately referred to me). God’s blessings always, Roosevelt.”

Simpson Miller’s resignation as MP took effect last Wednesday.