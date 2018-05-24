The family of Earl “Dubza” Polydore, of Pointe Michel, are now searching for answers saying he has gone missing after a boat trip to Martinique.

Family sources said Polydore boarded a fishing boat in Pointe Michel along with four other persons on Saturday, May 19, at 5:30 pm to the neighboring French island.

They were expected to return on the same day by 10:00 pm but they did not.

Family members have not heard from Polydore or the others since.

A police report was made by his daughters and search and rescue operations in Martinique were contacted.

“We are hoping for the best…police say they are doing all in conjunction with Martinique,” one daughter said.