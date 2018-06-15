The public is being asked for assistance in locating a 71-year-old man from Castle Bruce.

According to the police, Mcdonald Graham was brought to the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Sometime around 10:30 am on Monday, June 11, he left the hospital and hasn’t been seen since.

The Criminal Investigation Department was contacted and several patrols were conducted in and around Roseau but and all proved futile.

Corporal Prince of the Castle Bruce Police Station was also contacted and he has confirmed that the man is not in the village.

An appeal has been made by the police to the public to assist in any way possible to locate Graham.