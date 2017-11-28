The police say they have started an investigation into a deadly accident which took the life of station engineer of DBS Radio, Kurt Matthew.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the incident took place on Sunday night in on the EO Leblance Highway in Canefield at around 9:15 pm on Sunday, November 26.

He stated that it involved motor vehicle, registration number HE213, driven by Andy Esprit of Campbell, which was traveling in a northerly direction and another vehicle, registration number TE348, which was parked on the western side of the road. He said that vehicle was in custody of Matthew at the time.

Jno Baptiste said Esprit lost control of his vehicle which crashed into the other vehicle while Matthew was about to board it.

Matthew, 48, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received medical attention. However, hours later, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Jno Baptiste said a coroners inquest will be convened while investigations continue.

Matthew’s death sent shockwaves throughout Dominica. He became known for his tremendous efforts in keeping DBS Radio on-air during and immediately after the passage of Hurricane Maria. His work was acclaimed by many and he was recognized by the radio station and other business places.