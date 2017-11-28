Police investigate crash which claimed life of Kurt MatthewDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 at 9:15 AM
The police say they have started an investigation into a deadly accident which took the life of station engineer of DBS Radio, Kurt Matthew.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the incident took place on Sunday night in on the EO Leblance Highway in Canefield at around 9:15 pm on Sunday, November 26.
He stated that it involved motor vehicle, registration number HE213, driven by Andy Esprit of Campbell, which was traveling in a northerly direction and another vehicle, registration number TE348, which was parked on the western side of the road. He said that vehicle was in custody of Matthew at the time.
Jno Baptiste said Esprit lost control of his vehicle which crashed into the other vehicle while Matthew was about to board it.
Matthew, 48, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received medical attention. However, hours later, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
Jno Baptiste said a coroners inquest will be convened while investigations continue.
Matthew’s death sent shockwaves throughout Dominica. He became known for his tremendous efforts in keeping DBS Radio on-air during and immediately after the passage of Hurricane Maria. His work was acclaimed by many and he was recognized by the radio station and other business places.
I kn were are all sadden by Kurt death, but please at this time let’s not blame anyone, let’s unite as we
mourn his death, celebrate his life and remember the ones who are left behind in prayer. Before DBS he worked with me at courts Dominica Ltd., I’m very sad but have to ask God to teach me how to accept that news. Praying for your family. RIP
I m so sad for Mr Matthew. Is a victim of the lack of professionalism of our police force.
It was obvious that something bad will happen on this spot, for month people are parking on the main road to shop at the supermarket. Come on guys , this is the main ” highway ” road. Tell me if anyone of you will park on the main road in any other country knowing the high risk you are taking…. Awa !! Only in Dominica. !! The police see it. They even park there too, but …..no one care until someone died. I m so sad !!!
Drivers should be careful when driving in congested areas, we are too quick to assign blame.
Very good that’s what democracy is supposed to be all about. While we are at please investigate the death of the Russian lady that Hon. Collin McIntyre told us he buried, maybe a day after Maria. We know the Minister told us she died from heat wave but we still not sure because the Minister is not the police and he is not a pathologist
How can one ‘loose control’ over ones vehicle on such a straight piece of road? As per usual there is much more to it then that. Either excessive speeding, alcohol, drugs or simple incompetence behind the wheel of a car on the public road or a mixture of all of them. The majority of Dominicans treat the roads simply as their playground